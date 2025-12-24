A Nevada mother has been accused of taking part in the vicious and deadly abuse of her 5-year-old daughter, with police alleging that she allowed the girl's father to beat and starve the child "more times than she could count," according to court documents.

Izabella Loving, the victim, died in April from bacterial pneumonia and was found to have multiple blunt force injuries, malnutrition, dehydration, and medical neglect that were all significant contributing factors to her death, local NBC affiliate KRNV reports.

The child's mother, Andrea Loving, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday after prosecutors upgraded her initial charge of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm. An amended criminal complaint obtained by KRNV describes how Loving allegedly took part in the "daily mistreatment" of Izabella with the girl's father, Nicholas Loving, which included keeping food from her and confining her.

"[Andrea Loving] contributed to the physical abuse toward Izabella, often only feeding her a piece of bread for her daily nutrition," the complaint says.

Before Izabella's death, Andrea Loving allegedly made various internet searches that included "signs my child is dying," "dark blood on boil when popping," "how long can you go without food," "kidneys failing," and "my five year old is peeing blood."

Court documents filed with the Nevada Supreme Court outline how the child was allegedly kept in a "crudely built cubby closet structure" with a door and locking hatch that was approximately 5 feet by 5 feet. Text messages retrieved from the Lovings' phones reveal how Andrea allegedly asked Nicholas "on several occasions whether she had permission or not to feed [the child]. Most of the time the answer was no."

The couple allegedly locked Izabella in the cubby to punish her for things like stealing candy from their room and other food.

A Washoe County Sheriff's Office detective interviewed Andrea Loving. She claimed she "had no explanation" for why she let the abuse go on, other than fearing that Nicholas would also harm her, according to the court documents.

"She told me that she could have, that she should have, but she didn't," the detective said. "She told me she was scared she might get yelled at by Nicholas but again she told me she could have, she should have, but she didn't."

Andrea Loving admitted to letting Nicholas "kick the child" in her private parts, legs, and in the back "with boots on," the documents say. She allegedly insisted that she did not take part in the physical abuse, but allowed it to happen.

Andrea told police she would try to take Izabella to see a doctor and Nicholas told her "that she couldn't do that," according to the documents. The last known visit was allegedly in October 2022.

"Andrea admitted she could have and should have sought help but did not," the complaint says. "Andrea said she thinks about that all the time and said she feels bad and guilty now."

Andrea Loving told police that Izabella had been sick for nine to 10 days and was coughing up blood and mucus before she was taken to see a doctor, according to court documents.

"I should go to jail for not helping her and Nick should go to jail for killing her," Andrea Loving allegedly said.

Andrea is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2026, for her preliminary hearing. Nicholas, who was charged with murder in August, is also scheduled for his preliminary hearing on Feb. 6, 2026.