A woman from Michigan is behind bars after she allegedly beat her 14-year-old daughter with autism because she "didn't want this child anymore."

Vangie Renee Averhart, 37, stands accused of murder in the death of Kylee Clark, who died at a Detroit-area hospital in July, according to court records.

Kylee died of blunt force trauma to the back of the head which prosecutors described as akin to being involved in a high-speed car crash, the Metro Detroit News reported. Averhart reportedly gave multiple accounts of how her daughter sustained her injuries, none of which made much sense.

First, she claimed the girl choked on a sandwich, then on a banana. She also pointed the finger at her boyfriend but he passed a lie detector test and was not around at the time of the incident, the Metro Detroit News reported.

Prosecutors reportedly said Kylee, who was nonverbal, lived in a locked room. Her mother allegedly told others that she "didn't want this child anymore." Child Protective Services had previously investigated Averhart on several occasions over concerns for Kylee's safety, per MDN.

Kylee's family members told local NBC affiliate WDIV that she suffered the injuries at her home on July 7 and died five days later at a hospital.

"Kylee's mother lied right from the get-go about pretty much everything. She's just rotten," her paternal great-uncle Jeffrey Clark told the outlet. "I mean, it's her own flesh and blood."

Clark said Kylee's father had been trying to obtain custody of the girl in the months leading up to the alleged murder.

"And supposedly she said 'you can have her, I don't want her,'" Clark recalled. "[It's] hard to fathom. I don't know if it's some vindictive thing on her part or if she's just pure evil."

Averhart remains in the Wayne County Jail without bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Kylee's obituary said she "left an everlasting mark on the hearts of those who knew her."

"Kylee had a vibrant soul and a beautiful way of experiencing the world. She loved music — it filled her days with joy and comfort — and she was always happiest when she had her favorite snacks nearby," the obituary said. "She saw beauty in every color and brought brightness into every room with her spirit. With a love for textures, sensations, and using her hands, Kylee found joy in the little things many might overlook. Whether it was a soft blanket, a crunchy snack, or a rhythmic song, she embraced the world in her own unique way."