A mother and father in Indiana are behind bars after the mom allegedly beat their 7-year-old daughter so bad that doctors do not believe the girl will survive her injuries as the dad stood by and watched.

Jennifer Revis, 33, stands accused of neglect of a dependent causing catastrophic injury, aggravated battery and domestic battery with serious injury to person under 14, among other charges. Ryan Revis, 28, faces one count of neglect of a dependent causing catastrophic injury.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by Indianapolis Fox affiliate WXIN and Fort Wayne ABC affiliate WPTA, cops responded to a home Tuesday afternoon on West Commercia Street in Hartford City, some 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis, for an unresponsive child.

Jennifer Revis reportedly claimed her daughter had a seizure after an argument. But after the girl arrived at the hospital, doctors saw she had numerous bruises all over her body and "significant brain damage." Doctors determined her injuries were no accident and believe she is unlikely to survive, the affidavit reportedly said.

Detectives spoke to the parents separately to determine what happened. They allegedly uncovered a horrifying set of facts.

According to the mother, the incident that set the events in motion was when the girl pushed her brother. Jennifer Revis initially claimed she grabbed her daughter before the girl had a seizure after the dog bit her. But the further cops delved into her story, they reportedly uncovered "abhorrent" abuse over a period of time.

The mother said she flew into a "rage" over the girl disrespecting her, though she was unable to articulate what the victim actually did or said to set her off, the affidavit reportedly stated. She did reportedly say she used a hammer to hit the girl's hands and feet, and slapped and punched the girl.

"I can't tell right from wrong anymore," she allegedly said. "I see rage, bro, when she talks to me like that, I just see rage and I don't know. I just lost it."

Jennifer Revis reportedly said "she's awful to deal with" and mentioned prior abuse.

"I did beat the s— out of her two days ago," she reportedly told cops.

Ryan Revis said in an interview with detectives that he saw his daughter's injuries but "chose not to intervene" based on his fear that authorities may take away his other kids. But his wife also pointed the finger at him, reportedly saying he choked the girl and threw her against the wall. According to his wife, Ryan Revis hated his daughter and wanted to murder her.

But Jennifer Revis ultimately took responsibility for her actions, saying she "went too far."

"I should have more self-control," she reportedly said. "I'm an adult."

Both suspects remain in the Blackford County Jail. Their next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.