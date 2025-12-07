An Arizona man went on a two-week shooting rampage, killing one man who was "sitting at a bus stop" and another found dead near an intersection — along with firing at a house — while riding around on an e-bike, cops and the victims' family say.

Adalberto Pablo Cordova Torres, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Marcus Adams, 45, and Andreas Olguin, 29, according to the Phoenix Police Department. He also faces a charge for firing a weapon at a residence.

Cops say Cordova Torres' shooting spree began on Nov. 11 with a homeowner in the area of 16200 North 1st Drive waking up to find "several bullet strikes" to their home. He allegedly shot Adams on Nov. 24 and left him to die near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road. Olguin was gunned down less than a week later on Nov. 29 at a bus stop near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Never in a million years would I think my son would just be sitting at a bus stop and somebody just would walk up to him and unleash the wrath for no reason," said Olguin's mother, Toni Perez, in an interview with local Fox affiliate KSAZ.

Perez told KSAZ that detectives informed her that Cordova Torres did not know her son, and that the shootings appeared to be random. "That's where I'm furious," she said. "Nobody deserves this. I'm going to seek justice for my son and for Marcus. He deserves it, too."

Police say Adams was found around 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 24 after being shot nine times. Investigators recovered 14 spent shell casings near the scene. Olguin was shot 11 times and 15 spent shell casings were found near the bus stop; the shooting happened at around 2 a.m., according to cops.

"Once the ballistic evidence from the three cases was fully processed, a correlation between the cases was found and all three cases were linked through this ballistic evidence," the Phoenix Police Department says in a press release. "Case agents of all three cases began to work together in an attempt to identify the suspect."

Investigators discovered additional evidence, including surveillance footage, linking Cordova Torres to each of the crime scenes, which led to his arrest on Thursday.

Court documents obtained by local TV station KTVK outline how Cordova Torres was allegedly caught on video approaching both Adams and Olguin before opening fire on them and fleeing on an e-bike. He is accused of using a 9mm handgun in all three shootings.

Police say Cordova Torres works at a business that is between 2 and 8 miles from each of the shooting sites. His employer allegedly confirmed that he had been working nights before the murders occurred.

Cordova Torres is being held on a $3 million bond and is due in court on Dec. 11.