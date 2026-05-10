A Texas husband told police he gunned down his wife "because she didn't take his back pain seriously," with cops saying he opened fire on her while their three children were home with them.

Jose Romero, 43, is charged with murder for the May 2 slaying. His wife, Yanira Marin de Romero, 39, was arguing with him when Romero blasted her multiple times while she was in the bathroom of their Harris County home, according to a police press release.

The couple lived in Cloverleaf, located in the Houston metro area, and relatives described their marriage as seemingly "perfect" in Facebook posts made after Marin de Romero's murder.

"My heart and our family are shattered, unable to accept this reality," a loved one posted on May 4. "They were a marriage I could call almost perfect," the relative said. "They only had each other since their adolescence and they moved forward together. They were our family's pride."

According to the CBS affiliate KHOU, three of Romero and Marin de Romero's children — ages 3, 8 and 13 — were at the home when the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. that Saturday but were unharmed. Marin de Romero was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Romero allegedly called 911 himself and advised that "he just shot his wife," according to the police press release. "Upon arrival, deputies located [Romero] and detained him without incident," the release says. "Romero told homicide detectives he shot and killed Yanira Marin de Romero because she didn't take his back pain seriously."

Relatives have said on Facebook that what the family is "going through" has been "very hard." The couple's children "will no longer have their parents together," the loved one from earlier said.

"[Marin de Romero] left this world perhaps without even knowing what happened in that moment," the relative posted.

Romero remained locked up in the Harris County Jail over the weekend.