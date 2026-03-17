An Arizona man who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer traveled thousands of miles to Alaska to try and kill his ex-wife, with cops saying he lurked outside a hair salon she owns and then opened fire on the woman when she attempted to go inside. The man then went and murdered her father before dying a day later.

Matthew Becker, a 61-year-old stand-up comedian and comedy club owner, was facing charges of first-degree murder and third-degree assault in connection with the Saturday attacks on his ex-wife and former father-in-law, Romaine Clark, 87, during a shooting spree in Anchorage. He was found dead a day later "in the woods" of Eagle River, according to a police press release.

It's unclear how Becker died; his brother told local media in Alaska that he was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, per local news collective Arizona's Family, but it's unclear when.

A criminal complaint obtained by local NBC affiliate KTUU outlines the events leading up to the attempted slaying of Becker's ex-wife. The woman reportedly called Anchorage Police and reported that Becker "had just tried to shoot her," the complaint says.

Officers responded to the scene, but Becker fled prior to their arrival.

The ex-wife told police she arrived at her salon and parked her car in front of the business. Becker was in a Nissan Altima parked directly next to her vehicle, according to the complaint.

"[The woman] advised she began walking toward the entrance of the building to unlock the door," the complaint explains. "As she passed the Silver Altima she observed the driver, Becker, seated in the driver's seat. [The woman] advised she was unaware her ex-husband was in state as he moved to Arizona after their divorce."

As she got to the door to her salon, the woman attempted to unlock it "but believed it had been tampered with as her key would not go into the lock," according to the complaint. Becker exited the vehicle and began walking toward the woman.

"As Becker advanced toward her, she backed away," the complaint says. "Becker utilized a pistol and began firing multiple shots at her as she ran from him in fear of losing her life."

The woman ran away from her business toward an area where several other businesses were located. She hid until Becker left in the Altima, and then she called police.

The woman told authorities she was worried about her father, who lived with her in Airport Heights, being targeted as well. When cops went to check on him, Clark was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe Becker went directly to the woman's house after the encounter with her at the salon and shot Clark through a plate-glass window at the rear of the residence.

Friends who were waiting to meet up with the octogenarian were the first to discover Clark after they showed up for a planned outing, according to the complaint.

Becker's brother told KTUU that he had been living in Arizona since the couple divorced in 2020. He owned a comedy club called Chuckleheads in Bisbee and there are videos online showing Becker doing stand-up.

Police have not released a cause of death for him yet.