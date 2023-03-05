Husband and wife arrested after their dogs mauled, killed elderly man: Police

A husband and wife living in San Antonio are facing criminal charges after their dogs attacked an elderly couple — killing an 81-year-old man, according to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department in Texas.

On Feb. 24, the 81-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman went to a friend’s house. When they arrived and got out of their car, two American Stafford Terriers living next-door to their friend’s home escaped from their yard and immediately attacked the elderly couple, police said.

Witnesses saw the attack happening and called 911. When San Antonio Fire EMS got to the scene, the dogs were still attacking the couple so crew members attempted to break up the mauling. During their efforts, one of the EMS crew members was bit in the leg by one of the dogs, according to police.

The victims, including the EMS crew member, were rushed to the hospital, authorities said. The 81-year-old did not survive.

After the attack, the dogs’ owner, Christian Moreno, 31, was arrested and faces a felony charge of attack by dangerous dog causing death and injury to an elderly, police said. A week later, on March 1, Moreno’s wife, Abilene Schnieder, 31, was taken into custody and arrested on the same charges.

The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) also responded to the incident. They took both dogs involved in the attack — along with another dog living in the Moreno/Schnieder home — into their custody. The original dogs involved were euthanized Friday. The third was euthanized Saturday.

“ACS continues to investigate whether the dogs match the description of animals involved in any other cases,” ACS said in a statement on Facebook. ”We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and strongly urge all pet owners to keep their pets properly secured in their yard for their own safety and the safety of others.”

Court records show Moreno and Schnieder have case status hearings scheduled for early April.

