High School Chemistry Teacher Behind ‘Voyeuristic’ Recordings of Teen Students Caught with Thousands of Upskirt Videos and Images, Feds Say

A 47-year-old former chemistry high school teacher in Ohio already facing state charges is now accused federally of sexually exploiting minors. Justin Robert Foley allegedly used hidden cameras to record “female genitalia under skirts and shorts” in public places, including at Columbus Alternative High School, where he had reportedly worked since 2013.

According to the complaint, the Delaware Police Department received a tip in August from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography uploaded via Google email accounts. Those accounts, a “NastyBoyReginald” gmail account and a “jfoleyscience” gmail account, contained “numerous images of apparent of child pornography.”

The feds alleged that some videos recovered from the “NastyBoyReginald” account “appeared to have been taken in a school setting” and were attempts to “film up the skirts or shorts of teenage, pubescent females.”

Delaware County Jail records show that Foley was initially booked on Sept. 20 on a charge of illegal use of a minor or impaired Person in nudity oriented material or performance. That was the day that a search warrant was executed at his Ohio home.

Foley allegedly admitted during a interview with law enforcement at the scene that he used the gmail accounts at the center of the investigation.

“[Foley] reported he thought both accounts had been shut down by Google, Inc. because of an inappropriate photo set of a young-looking models he received from a file sharing link online,” the complaint said. “FOLEY also admitted to creating voyeuristic recordings of females, including attempts to record up the skirts of females in public settings and dressing rooms at local stores.”

In addition, Foley admitted to “creating similar voyeuristic videos in the classroom and hallways of the school he taught at which depicted females students who attended the school,” the complaint said.

The defendant then allegedly pointed investigators to an iPhone, laptops, and an external hard drive that “yielded tens of thousands of videos and images, specifically screenshots of videos which depicted FOLEY utilizing his cell phone to capture videos of female genitalia under the victims’ skirts and shorts.”

Investigators said they also found evidence of Foley “surreptitiously recording females in several dressing rooms where the females depicted were changing clothes.”

“In addition, thousands of videos and screenshots on Foley’s iPhone were recovered where FOLEY utilized his cell phone to record up unsuspecting females’ skirts and shorts in the classroom and hallways” of the high school where he worked, the complaint continued.

The defendant zoomed in on some pictures and edited them so he could “get a better video of the genital area of the females,” as the court documents put it.

Two Jane Does, both 15 years old, were identified as victims.

Jane Doe One is described as a former Columbus Alternative High School student who left after her sophomore year. The videos of her appear to date back to 2018, documents said.

Evidence caught Foley following the victim in the hallway “in an attempt to record video up her skirt.”

“In one of the videos, Jane Doe One is depicted bending over just as FOLEY is walking behind her and recording,” the complaint said. “The resulting video depicts the exposed, nude genitalia of Jane Doe One outside of her underwear.”

The feds said the crime against Jane Doe Two, described as a current student, was committed in a similar way.

“At the time, Jane Doe Two is depicted wearing shorts which reveal a portion of her buttocks. The videos depict FOLEY walking behind Jane Doe Two several times, recording her from different angles including low close up and from behind,” the complaint said. “FOLEY then attempted to record up Jane Doe Two’s shorts in the vaginal area.”

Foley allegedly recorded more videos of the victim in a knee-length skirt, focusing the camera on her “genital area up her skirt.”

The teacher also had on his devices “over one thousand images of child sexual abuse material […] which depicted a series of images of prepubescent females in various stages of nudity or fully nude engaged in lascivious display of their genitalia or anus,” the feds said.

Foley appeared in court Wednesday and agreed to be detained pending trial, the court docket indicated.

“Defendant, represented by counsel, waived his/her right to a detention hearing under 18 U.S.C. §3142(f) and agreed to be detained in the custody of the United States Marshal pending final resolution of this matter,” said an order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge E. A. Preston Deavers. “It is therefore ORDERED that defendant be committed to the custody of the Attorney General or his designated representative for confinement in a corrections facility separate, to the extent practicable, from persons awaiting or serving sentences or being held in custody pending appeal.”

If convicted of the child sexual exploitation and child pornography receipt and distribution offenses, Foley faces the prospect of decades of prison time.

After his arrest in September, the school district reportedly said Foley was suspended pending termination proceedings.

[Image via Delaware County Jail]

