‘Heartbreak’: North Carolina Mother Accused of Murdering Her 2 Young Daughters

A North Carolina mother is accused of killing her own daughters. Cops from the city of Raleigh identified the defendant as Launice Shanique Battle, 29.

Officers said they got called out to the address of 3400 Wake Forest Road. That’s the Duke Raleigh Hospital.

The Raleigh Police Department has charged Launice Shanique Battle with two counts of murder in connection to a death investigation at 3400 Wake Forest Road on August 27. pic.twitter.com/HNKRfxiUCo — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) August 29, 2022

Cops were called there just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to WNCN, citing arrest warrants. The alleged murders had happened that same day, officers reportedly said. Battle was arrested at the hospital the following morning. Cops in a reported news release update identified the girls as sisters and Battle as their mother.

Officers did not name the girls, but WRAL spoke to a person identified as a caretaker for one of them.

“There was never a time that she was not happy,” this person reportedly said. “It was sent to me by another coworker and we’ve all been talking about it. We didn’t find out until later on that it was children and that’s when we all started feeling emotional and heartbreak.”

The WNCN report said he girls were 2 and 3, though WRAL gave the ages as 1 and 2.

Several neighbors declined to talk on camera but said they always saw small children at the residence, according to WTVD.

WRAL reported, however, that neighbors told them Battle moved in around three months ago. They thought she lived alone, according to them.

Police did not reveal the location of the alleged murders or the girls’ cause of death.

Battle remains at the Wake County Jail as of Monday, held without bond, records show. She is scheduled for court Monday.

[Booking photo via Raleigh Police Department]

