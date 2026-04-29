A 49-year-old man in Michigan is accused of killing his girlfriend's estranged husband, allegedly running over the other man, then getting out of the car and continuing to assault him. Thomas Patrick Olman is now facing one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of John Ryan Joyce, court records show.

The attack took place in December 2025, with Joyce dying from his injuries nearly three months later, on March 4.

On Dec. 11, 2025, officers with the Rockford Police Department responded to a call regarding a report of a man being struck by a car at a home near the intersection of Gibraltar Drive and Glencarin Drive. The area, which is about 150 miles northwest of Detroit, is where Joyce still co-owned a home with his estranged wife, MLive reported.

After striking Joyce with his car, Olman allegedly exited the vehicle and "continued to assault Joyce in a nearby driveway," police reportedly wrote in an affidavit.

Officers arrived a short time later to find Olman, Joyce, and Joyce's estranged wife all still at the scene.

"I located a male, identified as John Joyce, laying in the driveway," the affidavit said, according to Grand Rapids, Michigan, NBC affiliate WOOD. "Standing near him was a female determined to be his ex-wife. The female appeared to be watching and not helping …. I saw another male determined to be Thomas Olman standing on the sidewalk…"

Investigators reviewing evidence found that Olman "intentionally struck" Joyce with his vehicle before continuing the attack in the driveway, Grand Rapids Fox affiliate WXMI reported.

Joyce, who was able to speak, reportedly told police that the driver "was revving his engine and swerved at him."

The victim suffered catastrophic injuries, including a fractured pelvis, fractured ribs, and spinal damage. He was rushed to a hospital, where he remained for months before dying.

Following his death, the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office reportedly determined the manner of death to be a homicide, concluding Joyce died from bilateral pulmonary emboli and deep vein thrombosis — complications stemming from the injuries he sustained in the collision.

Authorities say the two men knew each other. According to investigators, the violence stemmed from a confrontation tied to Joyce's estranged wife.

Police records indicate the incident began after Joyce went to Olman's home and discovered his estranged wife's vehicle there, reportedly taking the keys.

"Prior to this, Joyce knew [his wife] was seeing somebody," the affidavit reportedly said. "She was supposed to be turning a credit card over to him as part of their divorce settlement. [Joyce] said he went to the vehicle and found that it was unlocked. He checked inside for the card but could not find it. He said he found the vehicle keys and took them instead."

Later, Olman and the woman drove to Joyce's residence, where the confrontation unfolded, according to details cited by WOOD.

Dashcam footage and witness accounts appear to contradict Olman's initial claim to police that he was trying to drive around Joyce and that the victim moved in front of the vehicle, police said. Investigators say the footage shows the truck accelerating and veering directly at Joyce, who was trying to move out of the way.

"John Joyce can be seen in [dashboard] camera view," police wrote. "[Joyce] enters into the roadway and is walking toward the front of the truck. The truck can be heard accelerating quickly. The truck veers to the right and when John Joyce realized that the truck is turning toward him, he attempts to jump toward the yard, away from the front of the truck."

Kelli Gunn, Joyce's sister, spoke to WOOD about the attack.

"He was gunning it," she said of Olman. "The assailant turned the dashcam on, which tells you something is not right there, if you want this documented."

Family members described Joyce, who went by his middle name, Ryan, as a devoted father of two daughters and someone who "treasured" his relationships and friendships, according to his obituary.

Olman was arrested at the scene. He was arraigned on Tuesday on the upgraded murder charge after Joyce's death. A judge set his bond at $250,000, according to court records. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to return to court.