A man in Florida was getting his hair braided by his co-worker when suddenly the woman's boyfriend stormed through the door and shot him in the face, authorities say.

Jon Fuller, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder, Orange County court records show. He has pleaded not guilty. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Cameron Hoilette by local news sources such as NBC affiliate WESH.

It was the week of Thanksgiving, and Fuller and his girlfriend had been having problems in their relationship, according to an affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime. They had been dating for nearly a year and a half and she was nine months pregnant with his child. However, the physical distance between them had apparently caused friction.

She had moved about 180 miles north to the Orlando area from West Palm Beach about two months prior after Fuller had told her about a job at a call center there. He told her he would move to her location "soon." But "due to the long-distance relationship they began having issues and the defendant started accusing her of cheating."

Fuller wasn't the only one upset. According to the court document, the girlfriend had been "upset with the defendant" because she believed he had lied about the start date of the job. As a consequence, "she has not been talking to him as much, which is why he has been questioning her being faithful to him."

The day before Thanksgiving, he called her, "stating that he missed her and wanted to come see her on Thanksgiving," the affidavit states. She told him not to, stating she was busy and had plans. But Fuller "ignored her and came to her apartment anyways."

At about noon on Thursday, the defendant arrived at her apartment at the Summit Centre Way apartment complex in Orange County, Florida, and knocked on her door. She opened up, saying she "was currently braiding someone's hair" and that she told him not to come over.

He didn't listen, proceeding past her into her home, authorities said. The court document notes that the woman did not stop him as she "assumed" he was "just going to watch her braid the Victim's hair."

That was not the case.

According to the affidavit, Fuller approached the other man, who stated "if there was a problem he would just leave, and that he only came to get his hair braided." Then, "[w]ithout warning the defendant pulled out a firearm and shot the Victim in the face."

The girlfriend ran out of her apartment, reportedly scared that her boyfriend would shoot her next. He followed her, and she "asked what he was thinking and stated that it was only her coworker." He had a "shocked expression on his face" and "began mumbling something that she couldn't understand," the affidavit said.

Fuller allegedly got into his vehicle and asked his girlfriend to join him. She said no, and he stated he was heading back to his home.

Officers with the Maitland Police Department responded to the scene at about 12:12 p.m. Fuller was not there, but the girlfriend was. About 30 minutes later, officers "observed the deceased Victim in the back bedroom laying on the floor in front of a mattress. He had an obvious gunshot wound to the face," and a spent shell casing sat on the mattress.

Fuller was arrested later that day.

The defendant appeared in court for the first time on Friday. It is unclear when he is next due in court.