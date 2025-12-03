A 16-year-old girl in Georgia waiting for an Uber while wearing "earphones" was shot and killed on Nov. 27 by a 15-year-old boy who was "angry" and taunting her with other teens for mourning the death of her boyfriend, cops say.

"They were mad about her keeping her boyfriend's name alive and they didn't like that," Nandi Hamilton, the mother of victim Taylor Hamilton, told local ABC affiliate WSB about the moments leading up to her daughter's shooting death in Clayton County on Nov. 27.

"She's sitting there with her earphones on," Hamilton said, while showing WSB a doorbell camera video of Taylor waiting for her Uber, which was just "five minutes away," according to the mom.

"He's a monster," Hamilton said about the alleged teenage killer. "He shot her in cold blood."

According to WSB, the doorbell camera footage allegedly shows the 15-year-old taunting and getting upset with Taylor after a Thanksgiving gathering before brandishing a weapon. "I don't care about no gun," Taylor reportedly told him, before turning her attention away from the boy.

The teens allegedly taunted Taylor some more before she got in the shooter's face, prompting him to open fire.

"I feel sorry for him that he's that cold. To do something so monstrous," Hamilton said, telling WSB that she believed her daughter was lured to the Thanksgiving gathering to be targeted. "I don't know how he was that angry to pull out a gun and shoot her."

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with malice murder, first-degree child cruelty, possession of a firearm by someone under 16 and possession of a firearm during a felony. His identity is currently being withheld by police.