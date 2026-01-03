A man is accused of tracking his ex-girlfriend to her new home in Arlington, Texas, shooting her new boyfriend, and kidnapping her.

Aaron Webb, 25, faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault exhibiting family violence, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation with intent to assault, three counts of deadly conduct, and stalking.

The defendant was booked into the city's jail on Wednesday.

At about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, five people were at an apartment in the 700 block of Forest Hills Drive in Arlington — two women, one man, and two children. One of the women was Webb's ex-girlfriend, according to the Arlington Police Department, and this fact, investigators later learned, was the driving force behind the actions that would soon take place.

The woman had moved to Arlington "from out of state a few months ago to get away" from Webb, police said, "but he followed her and had been repeatedly calling and texting her." Then, apparently, the attempts at communication over the phone were not enough.

The suspect allegedly showed up at the home.

Webb "forced his way into the apartment" and then shot the 29-year-old man, the suspect's ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, police said. He then reportedly forced her into his vehicle "against her will."

A resident reported to authorities that they saw a man with a gun, and at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers responded. As they did, they received another call "that a man with a gunshot wound was outside an apartment in the 2100 block of Park Willow Lane" — just a four-minute walk away.

Police determined that he was the new boyfriend, the man who had allegedly been shot by Webb. Officers went to his location and found him responsive; he was brought to a nearby hospital and listed as "expected to survive."

Back at Forest Hills Drive, the site of the shooting, police learned that the man, the other woman, and the two children "escaped out a back window and ran from the apartment." But the matter of where Webb went with his ex remained.

Witnesses helped investigators learn what vehicle the suspect drove away in, and with the help of law enforcement cameras, they found it a short while later in Fort Worth, a large city located about 15 miles west.

Officers arrested Webb and rescued the woman. She had "some injuries to her face," authorities said, the result of Webb allegedly striking her while they were in the vehicle, "but was otherwise unharmed."

Police also recovered a gun. It is unclear when Webb is due in court.