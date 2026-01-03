A Louisiana man is behind bars for shooting a toddler in the head as the child's mother chased him down for driving her stolen car, according to law enforcement in the Pelican State.

Landrick Ruffin, 27, stands accused of six counts of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of illegal use of a weapon, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office records.

The underlying incident occurred on New Year's Eve in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

At around 3 p.m. on the day in question, the child's mother was driving to a McDonald's on Harding Boulevard when she thought she saw someone driving her stolen car, the police department said in a press release. So, the woman decided to follow the presumed-stolen car.

The tailing effort continued for a couple blocks – with the two vehicles almost completing a circuit near 79th Avenue and Pembroke Street.

But eventually the calculus changed and shots rang out, police said. Ruffin allegedly opened fire on the woman's vehicle. In the hail of bullets, the woman's 2-year-old daughter was struck in the head.

A spokesperson for the police department elaborated on the order of events in comments to Baton Rouge-based CBS affiliate WAFB.

"The vehicle pulled off," Sergeant. L'Jean McKneely said. "She followed the vehicle. As she was following the vehicle, the driver then got out, fired multiple shots back at her vehicle, striking the vehicle multiple times. And one of those bullets struck the 2-year-old."

The mother herself then drove to a nearby police station, and her child was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

"EMS was called," McKneely added. "The baby was transported to the hospital – now in grave critical condition."

The little girl remains in critical condition as of this writing.

As it turned out, the woman was correct about the vehicle being stolen, law enforcement told the TV station. The defendant was reportedly driving the woman's car on the day in question.

The vehicle Ruffin allegedly fired at and struck was a Chevrolet SUV – police said there were six people inside at the time.

Law enforcement says some charges against Ruffin would be upgraded to murder in the event the child succumbs to her injuries.

The defendant is currently detained in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is slated to attend a bond hearing on Jan. 6.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards said the incident was "completely unacceptable" in a statement provided to local ABC affiliate WBRZ.

"As a community, we have a duty to protect all citizens, but especially our children," the mayor went on. "This child needs our prayers tonight. Wherever you are or whatever you are doing, I ask that you take a moment to pray for this child's survival and for her family as they deal with this tragedy."