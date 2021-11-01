‘He Didn’t Even Hit the Brakes’: Arrest Made in Philadelphia Hit-and-Run that Killed 7-Year-Old Boy

A person of interest in a case of a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old boy in Philadelphia is now facing criminal charges. Khadeir Harris, 21, has been arrested and accused of third degree murder, homicide by vehicle, and other crimes related to the death of Ja-Kha House, local NBC affiliate WCAU reported Sunday.

House, 7, died after being struck by a car just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to WCAU.

Local CBS affiliate KYW reported that police said House was thrown across the street by the impact. House was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say surveillance video from the home of Kenneth Alston, who lives in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood where the incident took place, appears to show a white SUV speeding down the street at the time House was struck.

BREAKING: Police say surveillance video shows white SUV speeding down Huntingdon Street near 33rd in Strawberry Mansion. This is around the time they say the vehicle hit and killed a 7-year old boy, and took off. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/RyIialkOqk — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) October 25, 2021

“How can you hit a kid, and just keep right on going and not even stop? He didn’t even hit the brakes,” Alston told WCAU.

WCAU reported that witnesses told police that they noticed what appeared to be a bullet hole in the SUV’s windshield.

Police found the SUV, damaged and abandoned, hours later, WCAU reported. Two men were reportedly seen running away from the SUV.

Harris’ lawyer, Richard J. Fuschino, says that his client turned himself in after he found out that he was wanted for questioning, KYW reported.

“A person being arrested or a warrant being issued for a person’s arrest is no evidence of their guilt at all,” Fuschino told KYW. “We do have some information that there were witnesses who said that the vehicle was being shot at, there is some evidence to suggest there were at least two people in the vehicle and there is evidence to suggest there were bullet holes in the vehicle when it was found.”

[Image courtesy Philadelphia police via WCAU]

