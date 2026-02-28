A woman in Texas stabbed her boyfriend during an argument because he would not give her his phone, authorities in the Lone Star State say.

Terriana Johnson has been charged with aggravated assault, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. She was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Johnson, whose age is unclear, was at a home on the 1900 block of South 5th Street in Waco with her boyfriend of about one year. The boyfriend was in the shower when Johnson walked in, screaming at him, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by regional CBS affiliate KWTX-TV.

When the boyfriend exited the shower, he reportedly saw Johnson coming from the kitchen with three knives, and she allegedly approached him while saying, "I'm going to cut you if you don't give me your f— phone."

The boyfriend grabbed bed sheets to try and protect himself, but the defendant cut him with a knife, the affidavit stated. He then ran outside to a neighbor's home, and an officer was called to the apartment where the incident took place.

The officer arrived and spoke to Johnson, who reportedly said her boyfriend had taken her phone and pushed her to the ground. Police said she had no visible injuries.

The boyfriend — after being contacted by the officer — said his girlfriend had stabbed him with a knife.

When the boyfriend spoke with law enforcement in person, he had a cut on his left arm, police said. When officers asked Johnson about the injury, she allegedly said she did not know what happened.

Johnson said she had scissors in her hand during their fight, and when an officer asked her why, she said they were "to cut the sheets," KWTX reported.

After being arrested and booked into jail, Johnson was placed under a $10,000 bond, jail records show.