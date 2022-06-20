Georgia Man and Two Women Charged with Murdering His Ex, Who Was Shot in an ‘Ambush’: Police

A Georgia man and two women are behind bars after they allegedly lured his ex-girlfriend to an apartment complex in Atlanta where they ambushed and killed her. Colvin Lindsey, Teandra Chanel Brox, and Aquala Regina Barnes are all facing several felony charges, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the fatal shooting of De’ja McCrary, charging documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a report from Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV, police say that Lindsey, McCrary’s ex-boyfriend, last month “lured” her to the Camelot Condominiums located in the 5600 block of Old National Highway to “fight” Brox, who is Lindsey’s current girlfriend. What actually awaited McCrary was reportedly a fatal “ambush,” according to WXIA.

McCrary reportedly drove to the apartment complex with her 4-year-old son in the car expecting to meet Brox. However, when she arrived at the location, she was reportedly shot and killed.

South Fulton Chief of Police Keith Meadows confirmed to the station that her 4-year-old son was with McCrary when she was killed. Chief Meadows reportedly added that the child sustained only minor scratches during the incident.

The third suspect in McCrary’s murder, Barnes, allegedly acted in accordance with Lindsey and Brox’s scheme by texting with McCrary and telling her where she should go to meet with Brox.

Barnes was the first person taken into custody for McCrary’s killing. She was arrested by officers with the South Fulton Police Department on May 26. Officers arrested Lindsey on May 30 before nabbing Brox one day later, on June 1.

Authorities did not say which of the three suspects is alleged to have fired the bullet that kill McCrary. The South Fulton Police Department did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime.

In addition to the murder and aggravated assault charges, each of the three are also facing several counts of being unlawfully associated with a criminal street gang to engage in criminal activity. Lindsey faces an additional count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Camelot Condominiums have been the site of multiple violent crimes in recent years. South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau in earlier this year moved into the dilapidated housing unit and lived there for two months in an effort to help him get firsthand knowledge of the problems plaguing the area.

“The first few nights I was really like, is this was this like a foolish thing to do? Like, are you really going to be safe here? But I met all my neighbors, all my neighbors know me,” Mayor Kamau told WXIA when he moved out of the apartment in March. “A lot of people in the community know that I live here. I feel safe and I feel welcome and I feel at home.”

According to a Fox News report, a female victim was stabbed multiple times at the Camelot in January 2022 and a triple homicide left three dead in May 2021.

[images via Fulton County Sheriff's Office]

