Former ’90 Day Fiancé’ star charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

A one-time reality TV personality from Ohio whose engagement to a woman from Uzbekistan 10 years his junior was documented on TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” is facing federal sex crime charges.

Mike Eloshway, 40, has been charged under two separate child sexual abuse material statutes, federal court records show. He was indicted on June 15 in the Northern District of Ohio.

Eloshway “did knowingly receive and distribute, using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce, numerous computer files, which files contained visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit content,” the indictment, filed June 15, says.

Federal prosecutors also say that Eloshway “did knowingly possess a black HP Desktop computer that contained child pornography.” At least one of those images, the indictment says, “involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.”

Eloshway and his then-fiancee, Aziza Mazhidova, were featured on the inaugural season of the TLC show “90 Day Fiancé” in 2014, In Touch reported. They met on a language learning website when Eloshway was 31 and Mazhidova — who has since taken her husband’s last name — was 21 years old.

They announced the birth of their daughter in January 2019, the InTouch story said.

The two statutes under which Eloshway is charged carry potential statutory maximum sentences of 20 years, although a sentence may be higher if a defendant has previously been convicted of sex crimes relating to children.

Court records indicate that the federal public defender’s office will represent Eloshway. TLC did not immediately return a request for comment.

Eloshway’s arraignment is set for Wednesday, according to the federal docket.

