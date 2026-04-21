A Texas jurist is out of a job and can never work in such a capacity again — at least not in the Lone Star State — after she allegedly had an attorney handcuffed in her courtroom during a dispute.

In January, Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez, 61, was indicted on one count each of unlawful restraint by a judicial officer and misdemeanor official oppression over the December 2024 courtroom incident.

Up until this week, Speedlin-Gonzalez served as a judge in Bexar County Court 13 — though she overwhelmingly lost her reelection bid in the Democratic primary last month and was on the way out regardless. Still, the contours of her departure have ensured she will be "forever disqualified" from working as a judge in Texas.

In February, the erstwhile judge was suspended without pay by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct over the charges. She faced the possibility of being further disciplined by the judicial ethics board pending the outcome of the criminal case against her.

Now, professional consequences are nil due to the four-page voluntary agreement to resign from judicial office in lieu of disciplinary action reached between Speedlin-Gonzalez and the commission.

The resignation agreement covers five separate complaints filed with the commission over Speedlin-Gonzalez's judicial misconduct.

The "parties agree that the allegations of judicial misconduct, if found to be true, could result in further disciplinary action" on top of the suspension, the agreement reads. Speedlin-Gonzalez also "has officially and formally resigned her judicial duties" and agrees "to resolve the above-referenced complaints in lieu of disciplinary action."

The document spells out several judge-aligned actions Speedlin-Gonzalez can no longer perform — and one she still is allowed to do.

From the resignation agreement, at length:

[U]pon the Commission's approval of this Agreement, Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez shall be forever disqualified from judicial service in the State of Texas, including: (a) sitting or serving as a judge, (b) standing for election or appointment to a judicial office, and/or (c) performing or exercising any judicial duties or functions of a judicial officer, including the performance of wedding ceremonies. This agreement does not prohibit Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez from the performance of wedding ceremonies under…the Texas Family Code, provided she does not wear a robe or refer in any way to a judicial function or authority in the performance of a ceremony.

The agreement between Speedlin-Gonzalez and the commission, however, does not extinguish the criminal case filed against her. Also on Monday, her attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.

On the day of the underlying incident, attorney Elizabeth Russell was appearing with a client during a hearing over a motion to revoke probation, San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT reported in January.

The defendant in that case reportedly responded to one of the allegations by pleading "true," which prompted Russell to interject and ask for a moment to confer with her client.

The judge nixed the defense request and said attorneys are not allowed to coach their clients, according to a transcript of the proceedings obtained by the TV station. When the court moved forward with the plea, the defense attorney objected. This time, Speedlin-Gonzalez volubly took issue with Russell's lawyering.

"Stop," the judge said. "It's on the record. Your argumentative ways are not going to work today. Stop. Stop, or I'll hold you in contempt, Ms. Russell. I will hold you in contempt."

The judge added that Russell was "not allowed to be argumentative and argue just for the sake of argument," the transcript says.

Soon, however, the upbraiding turned into action.

"Take her into custody and put her in the box," the judge directed a bailiff. "We are not having this hearing this way."

After that, Speedlin-Gonzalez lectured the attorney again.

"You will not run around these courtrooms, especially [court number] 13, and think that you can just conduct yourself in the way you've been conducting yourself for at least the last six years, Ms. Russell," the judge said.

In response, the lawyer noted that she had only been practicing law for five years. After being freed, Russell filed a criminal complaint.

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In July 2025, the first judicial complaint was filed against Speedlin-Gonzalez, alleging she "exhibited unprofessional demeanor, threatened a defense attorney with contempt, and ordered the bailiff to handcuff the defense attorney and place her in the jury box," according to a summary in the Monday resignation agreement.

In October 2025, a second judicial complaint was filed alleging she "exhibited unprofessional demeanor toward a criminal defendant and that she failed to timely proceed on a motion to modify bond conditions and two writs of habeas corpus."

Three additional judicial complaints were filed in February and March of this year alleging she "abused her judicial authority" by ordering court employees to have "no contact" with former employees.

The defendant is next slated to appear in court on June 5.