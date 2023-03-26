Florida man arrested for reckless driving was trying to get to Taco Bell: Police

Palm Bay police arrested a Florida man who was caught speeding 100 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to his arrest report.

Jevon Jackson, 22, was booked into the Brevard County Jail last week on three charges: reckless driving, driving without a license, and child neglect.

Police spotted Jackson when he allegedly was swerving in and out of traffic, nearly hitting a dump truck head on. When he was pulled over, the officer told Jackson he was going 100 mph, but Jackson allegedly interrupted the officer saying he was only going 75 mph.

Jackson did admit he was wrong for speeding and said he was “speeding to get his girlfriend to a job interview at Taco Bell,” according to his arrest report.

Three juveniles were also in the car when Jackson was allegedly driving recklessly, according to police, one of which wasn’t in a proper restraint system. “Due to Jackson’s reckless driving pattern, he placed his three juvenile passengers in danger,” officers wrote in his arrest report.

More Law&Crime Coverage: Man arrested after missing 14-year-old boy ‘lethargic’ and with hickeys on his neck found in his home: Report

Jackson is scheduled for his court arraignment in mid-April.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]