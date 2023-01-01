Florida Man Allegedly Shot Young Girl and Himself in Murder-Suicide: Report

Deputies in St. Johns County, Florida, say a person shot a child and himself in a suspected murder-suicide. Sources said that the suspect was a man, according to WJXT. Deputies reportedly said they were called out shortly after 12 p.m. regarding “suicide threats.” They forced their way into the home, but found a person dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found a child suffering from a gunshot wound nearby.

Sources reportedly said the child was critically wounded. Deputies said she died later at a hospital.

“Both individuals were located in close proximity to each other,” deputies said, according to WJAX.

Authorities did not reveal any information on an alleged motive.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” deputies reportedly said. “There will be no further updates at this time. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who is struggling to reach out for help. There are many local resources including Here Tomorrow, The National Alliance for Mental Illness, and Epic Behavioral Health. Individuals can also call 988 which is a 24/7 suicide and crisis lifeline.”

Young John Moroni said he and the child went to school together.

“I even started becoming friends with her at the start of the year,” he told WJXT.

“This is a very tight-knit community,” local woman Wendy Moroni said. “Everyone knows everyone. We just got a Facebook post for everyone to turn off their Christmas lights, you know, as respect. So we’re all feeling the loss, significantly.”

[Screenshot via WJXT]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]