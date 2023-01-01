Colorado Man Shot Wife in Leg After She Honked Truck Horn for Him to Get out of Residence So They Could Leave: Deputies

A man allegedly shot his wife — all because she was honking the horn of their truck. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, remains at the Pueblo County Jail in Colorado, records show.

Deputies arrested Eric Bramschreiber, 55, late Friday night after he fired a handgun and one of the shots hit his wife in the leg. The woman was treated and released from a local hospital. He was arrested on three felony charges. For more on this click https://t.co/UOCv0QUSXy pic.twitter.com/USPpaEjtCw — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 31, 2022

Deputies said they responded to a residence in the 100 block of Vision Lane. It was just before 10 p.m. on Friday. There was a report of a shooting.

They found the victim, identified only as Bramschreiber’s 56-year-old wife, sitting in a truck, according to a sheriff’s office statement. She was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, but first responders took her to a local hospital, where she received treatment and was released.

Bramschreiber and she had driven to that home to talk about him buying a vehicle.

What allegedly happened is that he was in the residence for 30 minutes while she stayed in their truck. The wife began honking the horn for him to step out so they could go, but he answered by opening fire at her, deputies said.

“When they got to the residence, Bramschreiber went into a trailer on the property while the victim remained in the truck,” authorities said. “The victim said after about 30 minutes, she began honking the horn to get Bramschreiber to come outside so they could leave. A witness said when Bramschreiber heard the horn honking, he went outside the trailer and fired three shots from a handgun. One of the gunshots struck the victim in the leg.”

Bramschreiber allegedly denied having a gun, let alone shooting one. Investigators did not buy the story.

“Deputies sought and executed a search warrant on the trailer where they found two handguns,” authorities said. “Shell casings were also found outside the trailer.”

Bramschreiber was booked into the Pueblo County Jail for illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault, and felony menacing.

He is held on a $50,000 bond. Court is scheduled for Jan. 12.

[Mugshot via Pueblo County Jail]

