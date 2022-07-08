Florida Man Allegedly Fondled Himself While Watching Women at Cemetery, Post Office

Authorities in Florida have arrested a man they say fondled himself while watching women in two different locations: once at a cemetery and once at a post office.

Daniel Ray Simpson, 28, is accused of touching himself sexually in public, according to deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Brooksville, Florida.

Deputies say the first alleged incident happened Saturday at the Brooksville Cemetery at 1275 Olmes Road. Authorities were alerted by “a female citizen [who] contacted the HCSO to report an Indecent Exposure.”

“The victim advised that while she visited the gravesite of a friend, she observed a male nearby (inside the cemetery) who was only partially dressed,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release. “The victim observed the male to have his pants down to his ankles and to be fondling himself, as he watched the victim.”

The man put on his clothes and fled on foot after he realized she saw him, deputies said.

The next day, a similar incident allegedly took place at a U.S. Post Office at 207 E. Fort Dade Avenue, about two miles away from the Brooksville cemetery. There, too, “a female citizen contacted the HCSO to report an Indecent Exposure,” deputies said in a press release.

Simpson allegedly said “hi” to his victim in while they were both inside the post office.

“The victim ignored the male and quickly left the building,” deputies said. “While approaching her vehicle, the victim turned her head to be sure the male was not following her. While looking back, the victim observed the male to have his pants unzipped and to be fondling himself. The victim quickly left the area and contacted law enforcement.”

Deputies said they determined Simpson was the man in both incidents, and they arrested him Wednesday.

Simpson reportedly remains in custody at the Hernando County Detention Center. He faces two counts of indecent exposure/exposure of sexual organs, online records show.

He is being held on a total of $10,000 bond. If released, he would be subjected to a GPS order, a no-contact order with anyone under 18 years of age, and a no-contact order at the post office. Records show he is being appointed an attorney from the office of the public defender.

