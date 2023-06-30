Florida man allegedly beat mother to death with empty wine bottles, lacerating every single internal organ

A Florida man is sitting in a jail cell after investigators claim he beat and stabbed his mother to death.

North Miami Beach police report their officers were called to an apartment on June 11 just before 9 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls. When they showed up, they found the victim’s husband distraught, claiming his wife, 64-year-old Connie Cuesta, was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

The spouse told officers he found his wife lying face down on the floor in their master bedroom unconscious, with no shirt, and her pants had been lowered to her knees.

While investigating the scene, a detective spoke with a neighbor who said between 10 a.m. and early evening, he had heard “loud banging and yelling” coming from the family’s apartment. The neighbor said he didn’t call 911 until the victim’s spouse came home.

Police later spoke with the victim’s son, Sean Cuesta, who was at the crime scene. Police noted he had “visible scratches on his arms and a laceration on his forehead.” Officers brought Cuesta to the police station for an interview where he allegedly admitted he had been living with his mother for several weeks. He claimed he had been alone with her all day and he left between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to buy food for dinner.

Without any additional evidence, officers let Cuesta leave the police station. They report he immediately went to his aunt’s home in Hialeah. There, he allegedly began acting strange and his family members called law enforcement, police said. Cuesta was later brought to a mental health facility after he was placed under mental health supervision through Florida’s Baker Act.

The Baker Act allows families and law enforcement to provide emergency mental health services for people who are unable to do so voluntarily because of mental illness.

A few days later, on June 16, Sean Cuesta was released from the health care facility. His aunt told investigators Cuesta called her twice, but she missed the calls. When she called back, his phone was dead. Eventually, she received a call from him at a gas station where he allegedly stated, “Meme, I killed my mother,” according to his arrest report.

After further investigation, detectives claimed they learned Cuesta had gotten into a fight with Connie Cuesta and he started throwing things inside the apartment. He later allegedly hit his mother in the head and face with multiple blunt objects, including empty wine bottles that were located next to the victim’s body, police said.

“One of the wine bottles had a towel wrapped around the neck of the bottle,” officers wrote in Sean Cuesta’s arrest report. “This ultimately resulted in the victim’s death.”

Detectives also claim Sean Cuesta stabbed Connie Cuesta four times in the head with a knife that was later found inside his backpack.

“The victim bled excessively onto the living room floor as well as the floor in the master bedroom,” the arrest report states. “Due to the amount of blood on scene inside the apartment, the defendant attempted to clean up the blood using a towel and a green rag.”

Cuesta then allegedly showered, changed his clothes, and took off.

More Law&Crime Coverage: Man allegedly broke into home, beat owner with ‘mallet with nails driven into the head’ then claimed it was his house

A medical examiner confirmed Connie Cuesta died of internal bleeding which resulted in all internal organs being lacerated, police said.

Sean Cuesta was charged with second-degree murder. He had his first court appearance Friday. Court documents show he is being held at the Miami-Dade County jail without bond.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]