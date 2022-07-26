Florida Dad Who Allegedly Murdered Young Daughter and Stabbed Her 12-Year-Old Sister Misses Court Because of ‘Emergency Surgery’

A Florida man missed court because of “emergency surgery,” days after he allegedly murdered his younger daughter, almost killed his elder daughter, and attempted suicide.

Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, was supposed to appear remotely for the hearing Monday, according to WESH. Instead, he no-showed the proceedings, surprising even his lawyer.

“We were ready to start court for initial appearance, and the deputy told me something happened that was unexpected, and he was committed to surgery and it’s emergency surgery as far as I know,” attorney Jeff Dowdy reportedly said in a hearing on Monday.

2022-CF-001764-A BRAVO-TORRES, JUAN Case Continued today as the defendant was unable to participate. — Michelle Kennedy (@PIOFLCourts18) July 25, 2022

Dowdy, and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. It is unclear why Bravo-Torres suddenly needed surgery, but according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, he tried to take his own life after attacking his daughters.

“The victim stated that after she played dead, her father dragged her and her little sister into the hall bathroom,” police said. “The victim stated her dad turned off the lights in the bathroom but that she witnessed him cut his wrists and heard what sounded like he was cutting his throat.”

The incident happened early Thursday morning. According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old daughter said she woke up to find her father attacking her. He initially slashed her throat, then went to get another knife, she said in the affidavit. The girl found her younger sister, age 3, on the hallway floor, according to the document. The 12-year-old child survived after pretending she was dead.

“The victim stated her dad came at her with a knife but that she fought him back and eventually acted as if she was dead in hopes he would stop attacking her,” police said.

The surviving victim waited until her attacker appeared to fall unconscious, according to documents. The child took the knife for protection, locked the bathroom door behind her, and trekked a mile away to the McDonald’s where her mother worked. Officers said they responded to the restaurant, finding the girl bleeding from her neck. Investigators checked out the home to find the young girl dead and the badly injured father unconscious.

“Officers found an extensive amount of blood just inside the residence and began to search the residence for injured person(s),” police said. “Officers located a male subject in the bathroom suffering from extensive injuries to the torso of his body. This subject was unconscious. Officers also located a female juvenile approx. 3 years of age, in this same bathroom, who was apparently deceased.”

Neighbors have left memorial items at a Longwood home where a father is accused of killing his 3-year-old daughter, critically injuring his 12-year-old daughter and stabbing himself. Records show Juan Bravo-Torres was arrested in 2011 for domestic violence. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/gPMysQiQuc — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) July 22, 2022

The elder sister remains in critical condition, Longwood police Sgt. Derek Chenoweth told Law&Crime on Tuesday.

Dowdy reportedly said Monday that he expects the state attorney to seek the death penalty. The defense said it plans on having doctors evaluate defendant Bravo-Torres’ mental state.

