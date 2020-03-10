Federal Prosecutor Murdered Mother of Two Before Taking His Own Life: Sheriff

In a shocking and appalling case out of California, authorities say a federal prosecutor who worked on drug and gun cases in the Sacramento U.S. Attorney’s Office murdered his wife of four months before taking his own life.

Tamara Delgado, 45, a mother to a daughter in her twenties and to a young son, and 43-year-old Timothy Delgado were found shot to death in their Granite Bay home on Sunday after Tamara’s parents asked police to conduct a welfare check. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they believe Timothy Delgado–a federal prosecutor who also reportedly worked in the past as a state prosecutor and lawyer in the Navy–murdered his wife before “turning the gun on himself.”

“We are investigating yesterday’s homicide as a murder/suicide. Decedents are Timothy Delgado, 43, & Tamara Delgado, 45, of Granite Bay,” the sheriff’s office said. “We believe that Mr. Delgado fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Mr. Delgado was a prosecutor with the US Attorney’s Office.”

Delgado was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California. The U.S. Attorney’s Office responded to the horrific news.

“We were informed that Mr. Delgado and his wife were found deceased in their home,” the office said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with the assistance of FBI, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

Close friends who knew Tamara told local news outlet CBS13 that they were distraught over the loss of a wonderful person, friend, and mother.

“We were both a part of the Granite Bay mom’s group. All the mom’s in this group support other moms and we get together and we play with our kids. We did every holiday; Christmas, you name it. She was here. She was here when my son lost his first tooth,” one friend said. The friend’s husband said that Tamara “spent many nights at our house” and that their sons were “very close.” They said Timothy Delgado “only came into [Tamara’s] life about a year ago.”

He said that he was heartbroken that Tamara’s son will grow up without his mom.

