A Missouri man executed the mother of his child — shooting her multiple times in the head "at close range" while she was in a car containing their 3-month-old child — following a fight over "stolen coins from his coin collection," cops say.

Alan Michael Mellow, 33, admitted to police that he shot 30-year-old Hannah Lee Blizard "a couple of times" on Saturday afternoon after she attempted to leave their Barry County home with their child during the coin dispute, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest.

"He told us [the woman] had a severe alcohol addiction that he was trying to help her with," police allege in the statement. "He said that today they were arguing about her alcohol use and the fact she had stolen coins from his coin collection, which he believed she used to purchase alcohol. He said [the woman] decided to call her mother and leave with the child. Mellow said he would not allow that and decided to leave himself with the child."

Mellow confessed to grabbing the 3-month-old and taking them outside to his Nissan to place the baby in the backseat of the vehicle, police said. He got into the driver's seat and Blizard rushed over to the passenger side and got in "to prevent him from leaving," the probable cause statement says.

"Mellow said his handgun was in the vehicle, and when [the woman] got in he shot her 'a couple of times' in the head," the statement alleges. "Mellow said he then went to the passenger side of the vehicle and opened the door. He said he intended to dump her out and leave the scene, but instead took [the child] out of the vehicle and went back inside his apartment, where he was later contacted by [police]."

A neighbor allegedly witnessed the shooting and called police, with officers arriving soon after to find Blizard "bloody" and "lifeless" outside of the car. The neighbor reported seeing Mellow shoot Blizard at least three times before going back into the apartment with their child, according to cops.

"My son will grow up without a dad," officers heard Mellow saying inside the apartment after arriving on scene, according to the probable cause statement. A sergeant contacted Mellow by telephone and was able to convince him to surrender and turn the infant over to police, per the statement.

Mellow came outside and was taken into custody without incident. A search of his apartment uncovered the alleged murder weapon, described by cops as a Taurus PT809c semi-automatic handgun. The firearm contained a partially expended 13-round magazine containing Winchester hollow point ammunition and a spare magazine was found loaded with "full metal jacketed rounds," according to police.

The couple's child was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, where doctors discovered that they had a skull fracture. The cause has yet to be determined.

Mellow has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree child endangerment. He was being held on Monday without bond with no court date set yet.