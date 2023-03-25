Items allegedly from Murdaugh estate pop up on eBay

“A Murdaugh Crossbow” — supposedly the one seen in police body camera footage at the property — and taken from the Moselle property gunroom is listed with an opening bid of $14,000. A jacket belonging to Alex Murdaugh is listed starting at $275.

Those are just some of the items purported to be from Murdaugh’s Moselle estate that are popping up on eBay a day after a large auction was held that the sellers confirmed included Murdaugh family items, South Carolina’s ABC4 reported.

In addition to the crossbow and jacket, a decoy duck is also listed on the site, with a current bid of $82.

An auction house in Georgia was selling a collection of furniture and other items from the Murdaugh family estate on Thursday and posted photos on social media that appeared to show some of the Murdaugh items.

“Here is a glimpse into a prominent estate picked up in Colleton County, South Carolina,” the post reads. “We still have a lot of setting up to do, but we can’t wait to see everyone Thursday night!”

The items up for sale have been culled from the family’s former hunting lodge, known locally as “Moselle.”

Would-be buyers bid on a red leather chair and ottoman set, a red leather sofa, a collection of monogrammed pillows, a series of green-and-brown dishes with rabbit and deer decorations on them, lamps made out of dead turtle shells, and several animal skulls and heads including deer antlers, longhorn horns, and a trophy mount, according to images posted by the auction house.

The photographs of the pillows, in particular, offer tell-tale evidence of who they formerly belonged to. The monograms show the letters “MMB” in succession. Monogramming standards often place the final initial in the middle of a group of three, and the “M” in the center appears to be the largest letter on each embroidered pillow.

Margaret “Maggie” Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh, 52, was killed along with her youngest son, Paul Terry Murdaugh, 22, at Moselle on June 7, 2021. The pair were repeatedly shot to death near the dog kennels, several yards away from the main house, by Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh, 54, using at least two long guns.

Earlier this month, Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman for the murder of his wife and son. He is currently in the process of appealing his conviction.

Colin Kalmbacher contributed to this report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]