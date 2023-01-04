Ex-Deputy Who Helped Wife Serve Semen-Laced Cupcakes to Students Pleads Guilty to Spate of Sex Crimes

A 47-year-old former Louisiana sheriff’s deputy will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to a slew of horrific sex crimes, several of which involved young children.

Dennis Wallace Perkins was sentenced to 100 years in state prison on Tuesday after the former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputy and SWAT commander pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery of a child, one count of video voyeurism, two counts of production of pornography involving children under the age of 13, and one count of the mingling of harmful substances, officials announced.

Perkins had originally been facing more than 75 criminal charges when he was first arrested in 2019, but prosecutors agreed to drop the dozens of remaining counts in exchange for Perkins agreeing to enter a guilty plea. He is also required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Among the most headline-grabbing of his criminal acts is the “mingling of harmful substances” charge. Perkins and his wife, 36-year-old Cynthia T. Perkins, used his semen to “season” cake batter which she then served to students at Westside Junior High School, where Cynthia had been previously employed as an English teacher. Authorities said that Perkins filmed himself making the revolting concoction.

Cynthia Perkins pleaded guilty in February to charges of second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and conspiracy of mingling harmful substances. As previously reported by Law&Crime, specific acts pleaded to in her deal included aiding her husband in sexually assaulting a minor and aiding her husband in filming a minor who was bathing. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison provided she testified against her husband should he go to trial.

“Today, Dennis Perkins admitted to his despicable crimes and pled guilty in court,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement following the hearing. “He not only waived any right to appeal, probation, or parole and any attempt to avoid conviction; but Mr. Perkins also spared the victims from reliving his horrific crimes during trial.”

In a followup post to Facebook, AG Landry said the conviction was “in the best interest of our victims and justice.”

“Our State is suffering from a crime epidemic, and it is going to take a strong commitment from local and state officials to defeat it,” he said. “Criminals must be punished for their crimes, and victims must be supported. Today, my office sent a loud message to predators lurking: if you harm children, you will receive the justice you deserve.”

Prior to Circuit Judge Erika W. Sledge handing down the sentence, Perkins addressed the court and expressed regret for his despicable conduct, according to a report from Baton Rouge CBS affiliate WAFB.

“I’m sorry. It’s been more than three years living in a box and it’s not about me,” he reportedly said. “I just want to make this statement. Jesus Christ has forgiven me. And I’m grateful for that. And, I hope and pray that anybody that this affected will also find forgiveness and healing through Jesus Christ.”

He also reportedly told the court that he wished certain facts would have “came to light in pre-trial motions” that would have helped his case, but conceded that “we just ran out of time.”

In addition to testimony from victims, investigators reportedly seized a trove of incriminating media when they raided the home Perkins shared with his wife, recovering more than 2,600 photos and 300 videos depicting illegal content, The Advocate reported. Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan reportedly told the outlet that the evidence obtained in the case was “the worst he personally had ever seen.”

Perkins’ crimes reportedly involved two child victims, two adults, and one dog.

During Perkins’ wife’s proceedings, her attorneys repeatedly maintained that her husband was the mastermind of their criminal activity and claimed that Perkins manipulated his wife.

“He is the real monster,” Cynthia’s attorney Paul Scott said during his client’s plea hearing last year. “That’s what she wants to make clear, it’s not about shifting blame, she took responsibility today, I mean, that’s what she did, but, she looks forward going after the real monster.”

In an email to Law&Crime, Perkins’ attorney Jarret Ambeau reiterated that his client agreed to be held accountable for his own criminal conduct.

“Mr Perkins accepted responsibility for his acts and did not accept responsibility for anything he did not do,” Ambeau wrote. “And he expressed his sorrow in the courtroom for all persons harmed in this matter.”

A third defendant in the case, Melanie Curtin, in December 2021 was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found her guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism.

