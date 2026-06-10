A Missouri man allegedly assaulted his co-worker after she got the promotion he wanted.

Jevon Mallory, 32, was arrested on Tuesday after police were called to the McAlister's Deli restaurant where he was employed at the time. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, an unnamed employee was in an office at the back of the restaurant around 10:30 a.m. when Mallory came inside and locked the door behind him. Mallory told his co-worker that he "was going to kill her."

According to police, Mallory applied for a promotion at McAlister's but was passed over in favor of the co-worker he is now accused of attacking.

Police said that after Mallory threatened the employee, he "grabbed her neck with both hands and began strangling her." Mallory allegedly wrestled his co-worker to the floor, where he continued to strangle her "as she went limp."

According to the complaint, the restaurant's general manager heard a "commotion" behind the closed door and quickly unlocked it. Once the general manager was inside, Mallory let the victim go, and she got out of the office. The general manager locked Mallory inside the office and called the police.

When Bridgeton Police Department officers spoke to Mallory, he told them about the promotion he did not get and how it made him "angry" at his co-worker. Police said Mallory told them that he went to McAlister's that morning to kill her, and he would have followed through if their manager had not walked through the door.

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The complaint noted that Mallory pleaded guilty to assault in 2014 in connection with the strangulation of a woman in the bathroom of Meramec Community College. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Mallory was charged with assault and burglary. He is still in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center, where he is being held on $500,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is a bond hearing on June 16.