Cynthia T. Perkins Sentenced to 41 Years in Prison

An attorney for a former Louisiana teacher has called her ex-husband the “real monster” in sexually abusing children, but others speaking at the sentencing hearing on Friday ripped defendant Cynthia T. Perkins, 36. Even a family remember called her “horrible” and “manipulative,” according to WBRZ.

Following a plea agreement, the former English teacher at Westside Junior High School was sentenced on Friday to spend 41 years in behind bars for production of child pornography, second-degree rape, and conspiracy of mingling of harmful substances. In return, she must testify against her ex-husband, former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Perkins, 44.

Cynthia Pekins has admitted to using her then-husband’s sperm to “season” cake batter served to students. She also admitted to helping her ex raping a minor between the ages of 9 and 10, and helping him film a bathing minor.

“You are a selfish and horrible person, and I hope you rot in prison,” one juvenile said, in a statement read by the child’s father, according to The New Orleans Advocate. “I wrote this to let you know that you didn’t break me down.”

Cynthia Perkins, who divorced her ex after their 2019 arrests, voiced an apology to victims, friends, and family on Friday.

“I would also like to apologize to my three children,” she said, according to WBRZ. “I haven’t spoken to them in three years. I love them and I miss them, and I’m sorry.”

Prosecutors are seeking to convict Dennis Perkins on 150 criminal charges, including rape and production of child pornography. Authorities dropped 69 other charges against Cynthia Perkins. Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan said that the guilty plea spared victims from having to testify against her. He reasoned that the remaining three charges were representative of what she did.

Cynthia Perkins’ attorneys said her ex is the person who caused all this.

“He is the real monster,” lawyer Paul Scott previously said. “That’s what she wants to make clear. It’s not about shifting blame. She took responsibility today, I mean, that’s what she did, but she looks forward going after the real monster.”

Attorney James Spokes asserted that Dennis Perkins “manipulated her and twisted her into doing a lot of things that she was not comfortable doing.”

Those who delivered impact statements on Friday emphasized Cynthia’s culpability. A witness called her Dennis Perkins’ “huntress,” according to WBRZ.

“Cynthia, you’ve most definitely proven to be the most deceitful person ever,” the person said. “Now I want everyone listening to know you were one of my best friends… I did everything to keep you safe. I loved you. I hope for the next 41 years you pray to your soul for the lives you have destroyed and the victims you have hurt.”

Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.

[images via Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Attorney General’s Office]

