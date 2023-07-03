Ex-boyfriend stands over body with blood dripping from nose after fatally shooting teen days before her 16th birthday: Police

A Colorado family is mourning the loss of 15-year-old Lily Silva-Lopez — who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend just days before her 16th birthday.

Jovanni Sirio-Cardona, 16, has been charged with first-degree murder for Silva-Lopez’s death. The Weld County District Attorney announced last week the teen will be charged as an adult.

On June 16, officers in Greeley were called to a trailer home after there was a report of a shooting. When first responders arrived, they found Silva-Lopez dead — shot multiple times, bleeding out from gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

Investigators claim Sirio-Cardona showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home, forced his way into the home through a bedroom window, and shot Silva-Lopez several times, according to the release.

“We had heard all the gunshots and we ran to the back of our house,” a neighbor told Denver7. “There were so many at once, I don’t know if you would stop to count, but there was just so many.”

Court documents confirmed Silva-Lopez’s 13-year-old brother was in another room watching television when he heard someone “shoot in the air” and “shoot a window” — Silva-Lopez allegedly yelled for her brother to run. The arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 says the boy saw Sirio-Cardona standing over his sister’s body and blood dripping from the suspect’s nose.

After the shooting, police say Sirio-Cardona went home, showered, and changed his clothes. When his grandmother asked where he had been, the 16-year-old allegedly said “he did what he had to do and he shot someone.”

Family members told investigators that Silva-Lopez tried ending her relationship with Sirio-Cardona four weeks before the deadly shooting. Unhappy with the girl’s wishes, Sirio-Cardona allegedly threatened her with a gun, putting the barrel of the gun to her mouth, demanding she says she loved him, according to court documents obtained by the station.

Greeley police responded to the Silva-Lopez home on June 10 after a complaint of domestic violence, Denver7 reported. The 15-year-old girl said Sirio-Cardona punched her in the face.

According to her obituary, Silva-Lopez was set to turn 16 years old on June 21. She had just finished her sophomore year at Northridge High School and worked at the local Wing Shack.

“She enjoyed shopping, clothes, makeup and dancing,” her obituary reads. “She loved to eat! Enchiladas were her favorite. She was a loving and caring friend with lots of spice.”

Sirio-Cardona was also charged with burglary, aggravated robbery, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. A judge set his bond at $2 million. He’s expected to appear in court again for a status hearing on Aug. 3. He has not yet entered a plea.

