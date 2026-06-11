Did implicit bias factor into Karmelo Anthony's guilty verdict?

Karmelo Anthony has been found guilty of murder for the April 2025 fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet.

Prosecutors claimed Anthony carried out a premeditated "sneak attack" on Metcalf, while the defense argued Anthony reacted in fear after being verbally and physically provoked.

If jurors had found Anthony acted out of "sudden passion," they would have had the opportunity to hand down a lesser sentence of two to 20 years in prison — but they did not. Considering the fact the crime was a result of an escalated, isolated incident, and the prosecutor called it "senseless," this aligns more with a reactive state versus a premeditated one, and a lesser sentence seems appropriate. But the jury did not find that Anthony acted in "sudden passion" and he faced a sentence of five years to 99 years in prison. He was ultimately sentenced by the jury to 35 years in prison.

It is important to note that the burden was not on the defense to prove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt. Under Texas law, the defense merely had to produce some evidence that raised the issue. This is known as an affirmative defense "burden of production."

Testimony from witnesses for the prosecution had differing depictions of actions leading up to the fight, with several claiming physical contact was initiated by Metcalf.

Furthermore, Metcalf weighed about 215 pounds compared to Anthony's approximately 130 pounds, which may elicit enough reasonable fear to justify self-defense.

However, the jury didn't see it that way, which raises the question: Was implicit bias a factor in the verdict?

Despite the prosecution's effort to downplay race, it's hard to ignore the imbalance apparent in this trial. In a court of law, defendants have a legal right to a "jury of one's peers," though in a case with an African American defendant and a jury with no African American members, is this truly upheld?

Was there implicit bias already placed on Anthony, as an African American male, and would the weight difference between Metcalf and Anthony be a larger sticking point for that bias if Anthony were the larger of the two?

The question of whether implicit bias played a role in the outcome of this case remains a significant point of discussion following the 35-year sentence. The jury's decision to not apply the "sudden passion" mitigating factor, despite the physical size disparity and conflicting witness accounts, highlights the complexities of how subjective fear and provocation are interpreted in a legal setting.

When the composition of a jury does not reflect the diversity of the community, it can lead to broader questions regarding the consistency of impartial trials. Ultimately, this case serves as a prompt for a deeper examination of how subtle perceptions of culpability and behavior are addressed within the justice system to ensure equitable outcomes for all defendants.

Kelly Hyman is a TV legal analyst who has appeared on Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, CourtTV, BBC, MSNBC and is the host of the popular true-crime podcast, "Once Upon a Crime in Hollywood."

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.