Elderly Sheriff’s Deputy in Georgia Raped a Woman in Her Home While on Duty and in Uniform: Authorities

An elderly sheriff’s deputy in Georgia is accused of raping a woman at her home while he was on duty and in uniform.

Deputy Jerry W. Glover—who has since been fired—was arrested Tuesday for rape, violation of oath of office, and false imprisonment. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Glover is 81, but his former boss Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson told Law&Crime he is actually 80.

The Lafayette Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on May 11 for help investigating a sheriff’s deputy who allegedly raped a woman, according to a press release from the bureau.

“The investigation revealed that Glover had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in uniform,” the press release said.

Glover knew the woman through his duties as a deputy sheriff, Wilson told Law&Crime in a phone interview. The sheriff confirmed that Glover was allegedly on duty and in uniform when he went to her house. Glover was out for 15 or 20 minutes, he said.

Wilson said the woman made the report to local police the same day.

Nashville Fox affiliate WZTV reported that, according to Wilson, Glover allegedly “pulled up to the victim’s home, went inside, forced her to have sex and then went back into service.”

Wilson also reportedly told the outlet that in the 1980s and early 1990s, Glover worked at the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, and before that, he worked for the Atlanta Police Department.

The GBI said they arrested Glover, but Wilson said that while the bureau had secured the warrant, Glover’s sheriff’s office supervisor executed the arrest.

Glover, who had been assigned as a court officer, was put on administrative leave at the start of the investigation, Wilson said. Glover’s division handled duties like serving civil papers, transporting criminals, and doing courthouse security, the sheriff said.

Glover, who has reportedly worked as a court officer for the past seven years, was fired on Friday, according to a press statement from the sheriff’s office. Wilson said he made the decision based on an updated report.

Law&Crime asked the sheriff about how something like this might affect local trust in the office.

“It’s certainly not the morals that we strive to achieve in this agency,” he said. “I’m very disappointed that he has committed an act that reflects on him, and it does reflect on the entire agency, and on that, I am very sorry.”

Glover was booked into the Walker County Jail. He was denied bond in a first appearance hearing on Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. A bond hearing is scheduled to take place June 9 in Walker County Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

From the GBI:

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI described Glover as a resident of Rock Spring, Georgia.

[Booking photo via Walker County Sheriff’s Office]

