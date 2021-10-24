Driver Was Allegedly Laughing, Had ‘Big Grin on His Face’ After Hitting Woman and Her 2-Year-Old Son

Cops are looking for a driver they say struck a woman and her 2-year-old son on Thursday. Sabrina Ramos, who survived the incident with her child, said the man showed anything but remorse.

“He was just laughing, and [had] a big grin on his face” she told KSAZ-TV from a wheelchair. “Seemed like no sympathy at all.”

Taken to the hospital, she reportedly sustained a badly sprained ankle, and her son had bruises all over.

Now cops in Chandler, Arizona, are looking for the person behind this. According to police, they were dispatched to California Street and Tulsa Street about the hit and run. They found a woman (Ramos) and her small child with minor injuries.

“The investigation revealed that the mother was pushing a small child in a stroller on the sidewalk when a northbound vehicle on California Street lost control,” cops said. “The vehicle struck the mother and child, hit a block wall, and a tree.”

Ramos voiced concern she could have been targeted. KSAZ-TV highlighted that tire marks led to the sidewalk, then angled across the street to where the mother was standing with her young son. Ramos said she stepped between the vehicle and her son, saying she was just doing what most mothers would do. She wants the driver arrested and charged.

Cops say the suspect vehicle left the scene going westbound on Tulsa Street.

“Witnesses and video show the vehicle to be a two-door Ford Mustang,” cops said. “The Ford is either white or light gray. It is also believed to have front-end damage.”

Ramos said the driver had curly or wavy hair, and glasses.

Chandler Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver and Ford Mustang. If anyone has information to assist in this investigation, please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. Those providing information can remain anonymous.

