Driver in Fatal Pride Parade Crash Is Linked to Gay Men’s Chorus

Alberto LuperonJun 20th, 2021, 12:35 pm

The driver in a tragic crash Saturday at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida is linked to a local gay men’s chorus.

“Our fellow chorus members were those injured and the driver was also part of the Chorus family,” said Justin Knight, president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, according to a statement obtained by Local 10 and other outlets.

Footage from amid the fatal crash showed a white truck sporting a rainbow flag and barreling through a plant nursery. One person died and another was hospitalized, said the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Gregory Tony said the incident happened “within feet” of him and his team, but he did not elaborate, simply saying late Saturday that “authorities are still gathering information.”

There were immediately fears that the crash could have been on purpose, amid increasing numbers and high-profile incidents of drivers hitting protesters, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signing a law that removed civil liability for drivers who claimed self-defense in hitting protesters.

But some local figures suggest Saturday’s incident could be an accident. Not an attack, but a tragic mistake. From Wilton Manors City Commissioner Chris Caputo:

The driver and victims have not been identified. Investigators have not suggested a possible explanation.

[Screengrab via Local 10]

