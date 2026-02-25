A man in Minnesota has learned his fate for dragging a victim with his vehicle and crushing his skull during a drug deal gone wrong.

Lamont Eugene Williams, 22, was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 1/2 years in prison, with credit for 40 days served. He had been convicted of second-degree murder without intent in the death of 21-year-old Alexif Loeza Galvan.

On March 6, 2025, Williams and Galvan were communicating on Facebook Messenger about a drug deal, according to a statement of probable cause obtained by Law&Crime. Williams reportedly inquired about buying marijuana from Galvan, and at about 8:30 p.m., the defendant showed up on the block of the victim's home, stating, "I'm in this Jeep," with telephone location data confirming his location on the 8300 block of 11th Avenue South in Bloomington, a city located 10 miles south of Minneapolis.

Galvan was home with his family at this time, the court document added, with Galvan telling one family member that "Monty" — later identified as Williams — "had contacted him and that he was going to sell" him some "weed." Galvan's mother stated that her son told her "he was going outside to sell something."

About two minutes later, "she heard yelling coming from in front of the house."

The mother told law enforcement officers that she looked outside her home to see her son "leaning into the passenger side of a small, dark colored SUV." He "appeared to be half in and half out of the vehicle," the statement of probable cause stated.

Galvan and someone inside the vehicle were "pulling a backpack back and forth" before the vehicle accelerated and Galvan wound up "lying in the street a few houses down" from his home. His family then went outside to check on him.

Location data from Williams' phone showed him proceeding to travel east, and at about 8:43 p.m., he messaged Galvan, saying, "My fault gang I had to," the court document goes on.

A minute later, law enforcement officers responded to the area after being called about a man — Galvan — "lying on the pavement near the snowbank on the west side of the road." He looked to have suffered "severe trauma" and difficulty breathing, according to Bloomington police detectives.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Bloomington Police Department detectives found Williams driving a gray Jeep Renegade registered to his mother and arrested him. While carrying out a search warrant on the vehicle, they reportedly found a Polymer 80 9 mm handgun in the front passenger seat, and a black Coach backpack with multiple plastic bags of marijuana adding up to more than half a pound.

The following day, an autopsy of Galvan determined that a preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma, detectives wrote in the probable cause statement. He had "[n]umerous injuries," including a brain bleed, a skull fracture, bruising on the left side of his face and head, multiple rib fractures, and bruising on his lower spine.

He also had "road rash," with "several small rocks and gravel" embedded in those areas, detectives said.

Galvan's family members spoke during Williams' sentencing hearing, expressing the trauma his death caused them.

"I had to watch my brother take his last breath," Galvan's sister, Yamilet Loeza, said Tuesday in a victim impact statement, per the The St. Paul Pioneer Press. "Nothing could have prepared me for the silence that came after."

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Krista White also expressed how "horrible" the victim's death was.

"This was a horrible death, Your Honor," White reportedly told the presiding judge. "You saw the photos. He was dragged down to the bone, his skull was crushed."

Williams claimed he acted in self-defense and that Galvan was the aggressor, the newspaper reported.

A GoFundMe for Galvan remembered him as "a light in all of our lives—always laughing, smiling, and bringing joy to everyone around him."