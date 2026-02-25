A Missouri woman who was asked to babysit an 8-month-old for a friend ended up killing the child, with police saying she played dumb about what happened after burping the infant "aggressively" and stashing a "soaking wet" onesie away in a kitchen cabinet.

Jennifer Johnson, 49, not only lied about what happened to victim Hannah Kent, she also made up a story about falling asleep at the child's home when she was actually texting people she knew all night, looking for drugs.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison this week for second-degree murder after being convicted by a Boone County jury in January, according to court records.

During Johnson's trial, prosecutors revealed how she was entrusted by Hannah's mom to watch the infant in April 2021. It was the first time she had been asked to babysit, according to mother Lanetta Hill.

"I left my baby in her care believing she would be safe, loved and protected," Hill said Monday at Johnson's sentencing, during which she gave a victim impact statement, according to local ABC affiliate KMIZ.

"Instead, my daughter was harmed and lost her life," Hill told the court. "The person I trusted to watch over my child became the reason I will never hold her again. That betrayal will stay with me forever."

Police and medical witnesses testified during Johnson's trial about bruising and brain injuries being found on Hannah that were consistent with recent trauma, KMIZ reports. Hannah's sister reported seeing Johnson burping the child "aggressively" on the night she died. Baby formula was found on Johnson's clothing, which also tested positive for "the presence of blood," according to a probable cause affidavit.

"Detectives located a pink and white onesie in a kitchen pantry on a shelf," the affidavit said. "The onesie was soaking wet. [Hannah] was reportedly wearing that same onesie when she was left at the residence. When [Hannah] was transported to the hospital … [Hannah] was wearing only a diaper."

Johnson told police after the child's death that she "wasn't aware" that Hannah had died until being told around 11 a.m. that day by her family. This was after Johnson made "reported phone calls" to several people, "in which Johnson seemed aware that [Hannah] had died and even made a reference to [Hannah's] head injuries."

During the calls, Johnson "said something like, 'her head, her head' and 'she's gone,'" according to the affidavit. A friend of hers told police she received a phone call from Johnson at around 9:11 a.m., in which Johnson said "the baby died."

Johnson claimed she gave Hannah a bottle and put her down for bed at around 2:15 a.m., then went to sleep. But phone records obtained by police showed she stayed up and was texting people throughout the night, inquiring about getting drugs. Johnson denied this and said she "hadn't done drugs in a long time," before eventually admitting to using methamphetamine several days earlier.

Hannah's mother arrived home around 8:30 a.m. that Sunday and found her unresponsive and cold to the touch. The child was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hill and Johnson had been friends for more than a decade before Hannah's death.

"I constantly replay the moment I entrusted her care to someone I believe was my friend, and the guilt and heartbreak are unbearable," Hill said at Johnson's sentencing. "No punishment can bring my baby back, but I ask the court to fully recognize the severity of this crime, not only the taking an innocent life, but the deep betrayal of trust that made it possible."

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison on the murder count and 30 years for first-degree child endangerment.