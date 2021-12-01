Deputies Identify the Four Students Killed in Michigan School Shooting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Update – 2:52 p.m.: Ethan Crumbley, the alleged shooter at Oxford High School, will be charged as an adult, deputies said Wednesday afternoon. He faces one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. More charges are possible, depending on the results of the investigation.

The teenager has been identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley. He is being charged as an adult. The prosecutor says they are considering charges against both parents — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2021

Update – 1:07 p.m.: A fourth student–Justin Shilling, 17–died from the Oxford High School shooting, the Oakland County Sheriffs Office said in an update Wednesday.

You can read our original article below.

****

Deputies identified the three students who were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan. A 15-year-old male suspect killed Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, according to the local sheriff’s office in an update later Tuesday. Myre died in a patrol car while on the way to the hospital, Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said.

Eight other people have survived their injuries, but the sheriff described some victims as being in dire condition:

a 15-year-old boy was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

a 14-year-old boy was in “serious condition” with jaw and head gunshot wounds.

a 17-year-old girl was stable with a neck gunshot wound.

a 15-year-old boy was stable with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

a 17-year-old boy was stable with a gunshot wound to the hip.

a 47-year-old teacher has been discharged with a left shoulder gunshot wound, which Bouchard said appears to be a grazing wound.

a 14-year-old girl was in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds. She was on a ventilator after surgery. “It’s looking very tough for this young girl,” Bouchard said.

a 17-year-old girl was in critical condition with a chest gunshot wound.

Other students sustained non-life threatening injuries while evacuating, Sheriff Bouchard said.

“She touched so many people,” Madisyn Baldwin’s grandmother said of her in a WDIV report. “She had so much patience. She was so kind.” Baldwin had been accepted into more than two dozen colleges.

The Oxford football team mourned Myre.

“Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all,” they wrote in a tweet. “You will be missed, Tate.”

Former SMU star and NFL veteran Zach Line (Vikings, Saints) is the head football coach at Oxford {MI) High School, the site of the mass shooting Tuesday. One of his players was among the three fatalities. — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) December 1, 2021

It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/AKJCH1UWBG — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021

The sheriff did not identify the 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire, saying that he has not been charged as an adult. He only described him as a sophomore at the school, and a resident of Oxford Village. The teen did not sustain injuries, the sheriff said. Deputies arrived at the scene, saw him as they were coming down the hall, and he put his hands up, Bouchard said.

The murder weapon is a 9mm Sig Sauer SP2022 handgun that the teenager’s father purchased on Friday, Bouchard said. With his parents present, the 15-year-old declined to speak to investigators, and they hired an attorney, the sheriff said. He did not say anything during his arrest, according to Bouchard.

Investigators executed a search warrant at his home, the sheriff said. They have seized a phone and are examining it. The 15-year-old had been shooting with weapon recently, posting pictures of it and a target on social media, Bouchard said. Asked by a reporter why the father purchased the gun on Friday, Bouchard reiterated that the family was not speaking to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing. From deputies:

If anyone has additional information regarding the incident, please call (248) 858-4911 or email at [email protected]

[Screenshot via WDIV]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]