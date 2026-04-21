A 23-year-old Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are accused of killing their 2-month-old son, allegedly fracturing the infant's skull and refusing to seek treatment before attempting to blame the fatal injuries on a supposed accident involving a car seat.

Gabrielle Elaine Ayers was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor in the death of Sebastian Ayers, court records show.

Timothy Mark Martin, the victim's father, faces identical charges but has not been located.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a residence on South Louisiana Street at 7:05 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2025, regarding a report of an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, paramedics were attempting lifesaving measures on Sebastian, who was cold to the touch.

Martin told police he had just returned home and tried to wake Ayers and the baby when he realized the infant was not breathing. As a 911 dispatcher guided him through CPR, "blood expelled from Sebastian's left nostril," according to the affidavit.

The child was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Medical personnel recorded his body temperature at 88 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting investigators to request an autopsy.

Within days, authorities received information indicating the infant had been visibly injured before his death. A witness provided a photograph showing bruising on Sebastian's face and swelling so severe that both of his eyes were shut. The injuries were believed to have occurred during the week of Christmas while the child was staying with Ayers and Martin at a relative's home.

An autopsy later revealed the infant suffered "craniocerebral trauma," including a skull fracture and subdural hemorrhage, along with hemorrhaging in the neck and spinal column. The medical examiner determined the injuries were "most consistent with inflicted traumatic injury" and not accidental.

Martin allegedly told investigators that he may have unintentionally injured Sebastian a few days before Christmas, but refused to seek any medical assistance for the boy.

"During the interview, Mr. Martin admitted to accidentally striking Sebastian in the face while removing him from a car seat on December 21, 2024," the affidavit states. "He further admitted that he was intoxicated and frustrated at the time and that he deliberately refrained from seeking medical attention to avoid involvement from state authorities."

Ayers told investigators she was aware of the incident but similarly did not seek medical care for her son.

A female witness who saw Sebastian after the injury said the baby "appeared injured" when Martin brought him into her home and that she offered to take him to a hospital, but Martin refused, saying he would seek care later. She described Martin as having a "temper" and said she gave the infant Tylenol in an attempt to ease his pain.

Authorities allege both adults knew the child was seriously injured and chose not to act, citing the failure to seek care, the severity of the injuries, and statements made during the investigation.

Ayers is currently being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. It was not immediately clear when she was scheduled to return to court.