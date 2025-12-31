A Nevada man was charged with murder after a bloody confrontation with his parents culminated in an alleged plea to cops to "take him in" or "kill him on sight."

Adrian Bailey, 27, was charged with two counts of open murder after police said he killed his parents, Roger and Kristine Bailey, on Dec. 27 at their home in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to an arrest report obtained by local CBS affiliate KLAS, Adrian Bailey called 911 at 11:30 p.m. and told dispatchers that he had to be "taken in for murder." He allegedly went on to say that he had killed his parents because "he couldn't take it anymore."

When officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the location dispatchers provided, Adrian Bailey was not there. Police said he called 911 a second time from a different location, this time telling dispatchers that the officers should "kill him on sight," saying that he was a danger to himself and others. According to the report, Adrian Bailey was "hysterical" and stated that he had been drinking. He allegedly told dispatchers during his second call that he killed his father, adding, "he did not mean to, but he had enough abuse."

Officers made contact with Adrian Bailey at 11:45 p.m. at the second location and placed him in custody. He reportedly had blood on his skin and clothing when he was arrested. During his interview with police, he requested an attorney.

Roger Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene. Kristine Bailey was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Both alleged victims had blunt force injuries and were found in the living room of their home. According to the arrest report, police found a child-sized baseball bat at the top of a staircase, where there was also blood spatter on the wall.

A neighbor of the Baileys who knew the family told KLAS in an interview that Roger and Kristine Bailey had been experiencing "issues" with their son.

Adrian Bailey was charged with two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon. During a court appearance on Monday, a judge ordered him to be held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. Another court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.