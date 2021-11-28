Gary and Lorraine Parker Missing in Stafford Township, New Jersey

Investigators continue searching for a missing couple, and the path takes them around local woods. Gary Parker, 67, and wife Lorraine Parker, 60, are believed to have entered the Pine Barrens on an all-terrain vehicle, the Stafford Township police in New Jersey said, according to The Asbury Park Press. That vehicle was found Tuesday morning near their Cedar Bridge Road home. Gary’s shotgun was still strapped to it, officers said. The Parkers were last seen Wednesday, Nov. 17, but a neighbor discussed speaking to Lorraine last weekend, officers said.

It is unclear if they had cellphones. In any case, volunteers and first responders have been searching the Warren Grove area of Stafford. Officials are asking hunters to keep an eye out.

“As of 8 am my parents quad has been found along with my fathers shotgun which was strapped to it,” the couple’s daughter Lindsay Parker wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “Still no sign of either of my parents. K9 units have done several sweeps and grid searches were performed. As of right now we have nothing new. Please keep both of them in your prayers. Thank you to everyone who has reached out.”

“The Stafford Township Police Department and the many assisting agencies have completed their second day of searching the heavily wooded area in Warren Grove for Gary and Lorraine Parker,” officers said Wednesday. “We have completed our search of this area, which has included an extensive grid search by foot, ATVs, K9 dogs, drones, and air support. At this time, they have not been located. This missing persons investigation has been turned over to the Stafford Township Police Department’s Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Gary and Lorraine Parker, please contact the Stafford Township Police Department at (609)597-8581 or Detective Sergeant Neil McKenna at [email protected] Our department would like to thank all of the assisting agencies for their support, and the support of the local community in Warren Grove.”

