Cops Say Virginia Walmart Mass Shooting Suspect Was a Store Employee

Police in Virginia have confirmed that the man they believed shot and killed six people inside a Walmart was an employee at the store.

In a Wednesday morning press conference, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said that the gunman used a pistol in the attack before turning the gun on himself.

“The suspect is dead from what we believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Solesky said, adding that four other victims are in area hospitals.

According to police, the first call about the shooting came in at around 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday. Solesky said that first responders arrived at the scene at 10:14 p.m. and entered the store at 10:16 p.m.

The police chief said the scene was “declared safe” by 11:20 p.m., adding that police have searched the suspect’s house and do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public. following a search of the suspect’s ho

Solesky said that his department has not revealed the name of the suspect because the suspect’s next of kin has not yet been notified.

Chesapeake Police first confirmed the shooting shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

“Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle,” the City of Chesapeake posted on Twitter at 12:02 a.m. “The shooter is deceased. Follow us here for the only official updates. Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so.”

“I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our City,” Chesapeake Mayor Rick W. West said in a statement posted to Twitter. “My prayers are with all those affected – the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chesapeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers.”

The Chesapeake Walmart shooting comes just 10 days after a fatal shooting at the University of Virginia, when a former UVA football player is believed to have opened fire on a charter bus, killing three fellow students and former teammates. The Walmart shooting also occurred days after five people were killed in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club over the weekend in Colorado.

This is a developing story.

