A Wisconsin man faces prison time for fatally shooting another driver during a road rage incident.

Todd Gieck, 63, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Kyle Dahl. According to reporting by local CBS affiliate WKBT, Dahl was found dead on the side of a road in Ettrick, Wisconsin, on May 15, 2024. His death was initially believed to be the result of a car crash, but an autopsy revealed he had been shot in the head.

As police investigated Dahl's death, they recovered surveillance video that captured a red sedan pulling up alongside Dahl's vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WQOW, a witness who was in Gieck's car told police that Gieck was "on edge" prior to the shooting. He became more agitated when he saw Dahl's vehicle drive by them at a slow pace. Gieck drove past Dahl, but Dahl later drove past Gieck again.

The witness told police that Gieck turned to him and said, "Watch this." Gieck then pulled out a gun and fired at Dahl's vehicle as they pulled up alongside it. The bullet hit Dahl above his right eye.

Gieck was arrested on May 30, 2024. In the complaint, Gieck said during a call from jail that the shot was an "accidental discharge."

According to police, Dahl was driving home from his family's farm in Ettrick at the time he was shot. He was married with two children and a hound dog.

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Gieck was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and felony possession of a firearm, all with enhancements for repeat offenses. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12.