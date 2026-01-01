A Massachusetts man shot his mother several times, killing her inside her own house, after telling people he would inherit the home regardless of whether she was "dead or alive," according to police. His mother's "face was wrapped in paper towels and her body was wrapped in a comforter" when authorities found her.

"Officers immediately observed signs consistent with rigor mortis," Assistant District Attorney Paige Timko explained in court Monday during Anthony Nunez-Romano's arraignment, according to local ABC affiliate WCVB. The 26-year-old is facing charges of murder, possessing a firearm without a firearm identification card and defacing the serial number after allegedly killing his mom Dominga Romano, 55, at her residence in Methuen on Dec. 29.

"Her body was cold to the touch," Timko said.

Witnesses and family members told cops that Nunez-Romano was diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, and was allegedly obsessed with wanting to inherit his mother's house. Romano was a Spanish teacher at a local school and described by loved ones as a "really good woman" in interviews with WCVB and other local media outlets.

"It can't be. It just can't be," a family friend recalled thinking after hearing about Romano's murder. Cops had gone to Romano's home to conduct a wellness check when they found her body inside, police report.

While there, Nunez-Romano allegedly told officers that his mother was shot through a window. A gun was later found inside a kitchen drawer, as well as spent shell casings near Nunez-Romano's wallet, according to prosecutors.

Romano was found on the second floor of her house, where Nunez-Romano also lived. She had gunshot wounds to her hip and neck.

During the investigation, family and witnesses described Nunez-Romano as someone who had a history of acting "aggressive" and "unstable." A cousin alleged that his obsession with his mother's home resulted in him pressuring her to transfer ownership to him, local NBC affiliate WBTS reports.

Family told the Spanish television station Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that they hadn't heard from Romano since Saturday before the wellness check was conducted Monday. They reported being nervous that Nunez-Romano had done something to her.

At his arraignment, a relative was caught on camera shouting at Nunez-Romano as he was in the courtroom. "Yo Anthony, what's up? What's up?!" the person screamed, according to WCVB.

Nunez-Romano pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Feb. 20. He was ordered held without bail.