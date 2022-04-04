Cleveland Suburb Shocked by Murder-Suicide That Left Three Girls Orphaned Over the Weekend

Authorities in Strongsville, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb, are investigating a shooting that left three girls in the local school district orphans over the weekend. Police said that they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Strongsville Police said in a press release that a 911 call came in just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday reporting the deadly shooting. Authorities said they found Carrie Keefe and Kevin Keefe shot at the scene.

Police said Kevin Keefe, the suspected shooter, was dead at the scene; Carrie Keefe was found unresponsive and dying. Responding paramedics tried to save the victim, but the mother of three daughters died at a nearby hospital. Police said that one of the girls was the 911 caller and identified her father as the shooter.

WJW reported that Carrie Keefe filed for divorce in October 2021. WOIO added that the estranged couple had as recently as 12 days ago agreed to sell their Calderdale Lane home. The shooting took place at that home just days ahead of a scheduled telephone meeting.

An email from Strongsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Cameron M. Ryba, which was posted online, said the murder-suicide was “tragic” and “devastating” in its “far-reaching” impact on the community and the Keefe children.

The superintendent also said that crisis counselors would be available all day Monday:

Dear Parents and Colleagues: Our community suffered a tragic loss yesterday with the deaths of Carrie and Kevin Keefe, in what Strongsville Police are investigating as a murder-suicide. When lives are lost in such a devastating way, the effects can be far-reaching. The effects can impact both adults and children that we might think should be unaffected. It is also important to remember that such events can affect people with past or current life situations that make them more vulnerable to feel sad, alone, scared, or depressed. CLICK HERE for a parent toolkit to assist you in supporting your child through this time.

To provide support to our students and staff, our school counselors will be available in all buildings for those who need help processing this event. Additionally, we will be providing increased support for the buildings in which the Keefe children attend school. Crisis counselors will be available on Monday, April 4th at Chapman, SMS and SHS throughout the day. As a school district and community, we need to support one another. Please keep the family and the Keefe children in your thoughts and please reach out to your school counselor if we can be of any help to you or your children as we process these events as a community. Sincerely,

Dr. Cameron M. Ryba

Superintendent

Law&Crime reached out to the Strongsville Police Department for additional information on the case.

[Image via WOIO screengrab]

