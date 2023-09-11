A Pennsylvania nurse who told cops “I probably did it” after his nurse girlfriend was brutally killed two summers ago following an early morning argument has since been convicted of first-degree murder.

A York County jury found William Frederic Hudson, 52, guilty of murdering 51-year-old Catherine “Cat” Hartman at their residence in Lewisberry, Fairview Township.

The murder was committed at approximately 2 a.m. on June 25, 2021, a Friday — three months after the former couple moved into the Pleasant View Road residence. Hartman was shot five times.

The York Dispatch reported that Hudson survived after shooting himself in the chin, as the bullet passed through his forehead. The since-convicted killer then texted his father Curtis Hudson matter of factly stating that Hartman was dead.

“Need your help. Cat’s dead on the floor in the dining room. I have a broken jaw and can’t talk,” William Hudson said, apparently after shooting himself. “I need to alert Dale of this and can’t.”

The shooter’s father called for emergency help and reportedly turned his son in thereafter. Cops found the residence covered in blood.

The defendant initially tried to make it seem like he had happened upon Hartman dead in the dining room, but when cops pressed him further, he blurted out “I probably did it.” The then-suspect also claimed that the victim broke a kitchen chair over him and that she was dead when he woke up.

It didn’t take long for jurors to find prosecutors had proved their case against Hudson.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, Hudson’s trial lasted one week and ended with his conviction on Sept. 4.

“I would like to thank the Fairview Township Police Department, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Katherman, and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jenna Strausbaugh for an outstanding investigation/prosecution,” said DA Dave Sunday. “Well done!”

Hartman’s friend Mia Semuta posted “Faith in the justice system restored!” after jury deliberations lasted under an hour.

“A little over two years ago my friend was murdered by her boyfriend. As I sit here typing these words the closing arguments are being offered in his trial. I sat in the courtroom yesterday in tears and horror listening to him tell lie after lie. I’m praying that the jury will see through it and bring justice for Cat Hartman,” Mia wrote before the verdict, sharing links to causes in her friend’s memory. “Please join us on October 1st to remember her and help others in a similar situation. Donation information is both below and in the event description. Every penny helps! 💜”

Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Hartman, a traveling nurse, was survived by three siblings, multiple nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews, her obituary said.

“Previously she was a conservation horticulturist at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. She studied horticulture therapy at the Horticulture Institute. She had degrees from HACC in photography and journalism,” the obit said, adding that Hartman “deeply cared for all living things, even cicadas!”

