A 30-year-old father in Texas is accused of gunning down his young daughter and her mother, allegedly luring them to their deaths under the guise of giving them money in what authorities described as a "premeditated and targeted attack" carried out amid a bitter custody dispute.

Detectives identified John Mbuyi as the gunman who fatally shot 33-year-old Raissa Thatukila and the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Nathy Mbuyi, before turning the weapon on himself, according to a news release from the Haltom City Police Department.

Investigators say the fatal encounter was anything but spontaneous.

According to police, Mbuyi "lured the victims to the location under the pretense of providing money, where he carried out an ambush he had carefully planned in advance."

"Investigators also confirmed there was an ongoing custody dispute between the suspect and the adult victim, and evidence shows the suspect harbored significant grievances toward her," the release states.

Detectives also uncovered troubling details about Mbuyi's state of mind leading up to the violence, alleging he was "experiencing personal distress following the death of his father and expressed concerning thoughts related to death." Based on those findings, investigators concluded the killings were "not a spontaneous incident but a deliberate act of violence."

The shooting took place about 4:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Birdville ISD Stadium, in the 6100 block of East Belknap, according to KDFW, a Dallas-Fort Worth Fox affiliate. Mbuyi reportedly drove a U-Haul truck to the parking lot, got out, and began unloading on Thatukila's vehicle.

First responders reportedly found the two victims still inside the mother's car. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Mbuyi was found dead nearby from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The young victim was later identified as a kindergarten student at Cheney Hills Elementary School, prompting an outpouring of grief across the community.

"We are devastated by the loss of one of our students and heartbroken that this tragedy occurred in our community," the school's principal, Cheryl Waddell, wrote in a message to parents, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "The loss of a student is always difficult and filled with a variety of emotions. Our teachers and staff will work with our students and families as we navigate this emotional time together."

In the aftermath of the killings, friends and community members have reportedly created a memorial near the scene, leaving flowers and stuffed animals in honor of the victims.

Police have since indicated they will not be releasing additional details.

"Out of respect for the family and friends affected by this tragedy, the Haltom City Police Department will not be releasing any further information related to this incident," the department said, adding the decision is intended to give loved ones "the space and privacy needed to grieve and begin the process of healing."