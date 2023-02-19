A Mississippi Burger King employee was arrested after police said he got into a fight with a customer over the drive-thru intercom, according to arrest records.

Gulfport police charged Eddie Louis Smith, 33, with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

Police were flagged down Thursday night while they were assisting a driver who was stranded near the Burger King. The person who flagged them down said there was a violent fight happening at the fast food restaurant.

While police were approaching the Burger King, they said they heard two gunshots and saw Smith on top of the victim.

Police said Smith and the customer first got into a fight through the drive thru intercom speaker. Moments later, Smith allegedly walked out of the back door of the Burger King while the customer exited their vehicle and the two started to physically fight.

While they were fighting, Smith grabbed his gun and fired off two rounds, shooting the victim, police said. They were brought to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

One of the rounds hit Smith’s hand, authorities said. After getting treatment, he was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

