Boyfriend set woman on fire after saying he would kill her and her children: Deputies

Authorities in Wisconsin are looking for the man who allegedly set his girlfriend on fire after he said he would kill her, her children, and her entire family.

His name is Myron Faith Bowie. He should be considered armed and dangerous, said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and the the village fire department in Salem Lakes responded to a house in the 24500 block of 86th Place on Sunday at 4:47 a.m.

The caller said her boyfriend set her on fire, and she needed help.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital with severe burns,” deputies said.

She remains in critical condition, Sheriff’s Sgt. Colin Coultrip, the public information officer, told Law&Crime on Monday.

According to authorities, the couple had argued, and Bowie said he would kill her, her children, and her entire family. Bowie allegedly then set her on fire and drove away. He is on the run, deputies said.

Coultrip said authorities have asked that the local Kenosha and Milwaukee area keep an eye out, but they are paying special attention to the greater Chicago area.

“Myron has been known to stay in the Chicago area, Logan Square and Wicker Park,” they said. “Myron is a Black male in his mid-30s, about 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds.”

The sheriff’s department thinks he is driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate DQ46996.

From deputies:

Myron’s location is currently unknown and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for everyone’s assistance in looking for Myron and his vehicle. If you know where Myron is located, see him or his vehicle, please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000. KSD Case #2023-00331981

Friends described the woman as dedicated to her children, according to WISN. She was about to start a new job.

Ricky Matthews, a neighbor who experienced severe burns from a car crash, recommended she stick with a strong support system.

“She’s just got to stay prayed up with her family,” he told the outlet. “They’ve got to be with her. Because that’s what it took to get me through it.”

